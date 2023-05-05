Elkhorn knew it had to win Friday night to reach the Class B state baseball tournament.

The Antlers then went out and did just that.

Elkhorn got a big game from cleanup hitter Ben Reynolds, who drove in six in a 12-4 win over host Omaha Skutt in the B-6 district final. The 16-13 Antlers advance to state while the 11-10 SkyHawks hope to qualify as a wild card.

Reynolds put the game out of reach with a two-run double in the sixth and a three-run double in the seventh. He also had a first-inning sacrifice fly.

"Ben picked a great time to have one of the best games of his career," Elkhorn coach Kyle McCright said. "He hit the ball hard all over the field tonight."

Reynolds said a tough week of practice helped set the stage for the Antlers.

"Our pitchers came in today and gave it their all," he said. "I just focused on staying cool, calm and collected at the plate."

Starter Andrew Salvatore went 4.2 innings, yielding four hits while striking out one. The junior also helped his own cause by walking only one, though three errors behind him didn't help.

Reliever Ryan Ellison, who missed most of the season due to injury, came on in the fifth after Skutt had scored twice to make it 6-3. He retired Brady Rempel on a fly out to center field.

Ellison went the rest of the way, allowing one run while striking out three.

Holding a 1-0 lead, the Antlers struck for four runs in the second. Connor Hunt and Cooper Fedde had RBI singles and two more runs scored on an outfield error.

​A run-scoring single by Cade Christensen got the SkyHawks on the board but Elkhorn got that run back in the fourth on an RBI single by Gil Schroeder. After Skutt made it 6-3 in the fifth, Elkhorn regained its five-run advantage after Reynolds' two-run double in the sixth. A bases-loaded walk brought home the ninth run.

Reynolds' bases-clearing double in the seventh capped the win.

The victory will send Elkhorn to state for the ninth straight time, dating to 2014. There was no varsity baseball season in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"There have been a lot of great Antlers in the past and those teams have gone to state," Reynolds said. "It feels great to carry on that tradition."

​Elkhorn (16-13)...........140 103 3—12 9 4

Omaha Skutt (11-10)...001 020 1—4 6 1

W: Salvatore. L: Christensen. 2B: E, Reynolds 2, Stracke.