BASKETBALL

Elkhorn hires Nick Thompson as boys basketball coach

Elkhorn has hired Nick Thompson as its boys basketball coach.

Thompson had been an assistant for perennial Class A state qualifier Creighton Prep, which reached the state semifinals in March.

Thompson will take over for Benji Hoegh, who resigned as coach after four years to become principal at West Dodge Station Elementary.

Elkhorn finished with a 12-11 record last season.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

