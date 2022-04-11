Elkhorn Mount Michael making noise in Class B, eyeing a return to state tournament

A strong group of seniors is helping Elkhorn Mount Michael make some noise in Class B.

The fourth-ranked Knights are 10-3 and hoping for a return to the state tournament. Mount Michael came up just short last year, losing to eventual state runner-up Norris in the district final.

“I don’t think that loss is something the guys have talked about as motivation,” coach Tom Swanson said. “But the way they’ve worked since then kind of tells me it is.”

Seven senior starters help drive the Knights, with Luke Broderick leading the way. He leads the team in batting average (.463) and ERA (0.63).

He also leads the state with seven home runs, something he accomplished in the first six games.

“The word has gotten around and he’s not getting as many pitches to hit,” Swanson said. “The ball jumps off his bat.”

The other returning starters are twins Matt and Charlie Janecek, Ben Rempe, Nate Buresh, Eric Kaps and Max Vossen.

“We’re driven by our seniors,” Swanson said. “They push each other and hold others accountable.”

Mount Michael started the season 9-1 before a loss to Class A No. 5 Fremont. The Knights split a pair of games at a triangular Saturday, defeating Adams Central but losing to Elkhorn North and Nebraska pitching commit Ryan Harrahill.

“He’s about the best we’ve seen this year,” Swanson said. “But I’m happy with where we’re at right now.”

The Knights, last at state in 2019, have a challenging week ahead. It starts Monday against Class A No. 10 Gretna and continues Wednesday at Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt.

Swanson said he expected pitching and defense to fuel this team, but the offense has come as a pleasant surprise. The Knights have scored at least six runs in nine of their 13 games.

“It’s been a nice combination,” the coach said. “A lot of guys are contributing, and that’s something I really like to see.”

Building on last year’s 13-12 mark, Mount Michael went 37-12 last summer during the American Legion season. Swanson and his assistants also coached that team.

“There’s that consistency when you have the same coaches,” Swanson said. “And our players worked hard in the weight room during the offseason to prepare for this spring.”

It’s a spring that has seen most games played in chilly, windy – and sometimes wet – conditions. Swanson credited his team for staying focused despite that nasty weather.

“I’m tired of wearing my long johns,” he said. “It would be nice to see things warm up the rest of the way.”

Wildcats prevail

Host Millard West captured the Frank Ryan Invitational on Saturday night, defeating Millard South 7-3 in the final.

The championship game was a rematch of last year’s Class A final, won by the Patriots 3-1.

Sam Novotny pitched five strong innings to get the win. He allowed two hits and struck out seven while Drew Borner and Avery Moore each had two RBIs.

Millard West, which is riding a seven-game win streak, climbs back to the overall No. 1 position. The Wildcats won their three tourney games by a combined score of 28-4.

Ryan’s number 3

On a related note, Millard West will try for the fourth time Monday night to retire former coach Frank Ryan’s No. 3 uniform. The event has been rained out three times, dating to 2019.

The Wildcats will host Omaha Burke – the school where Ryan is now an assistant – at 7:30 p.m.

Fingers crossed, the weather looks nice Monday.

Conference tourneys

This week will be a busy one for some of the major conference tournaments.

That list includes the Eastern Midlands (Monday-Friday), the Heartland Athletic (Tuesday-Wednesday) and the Metro (Thursday-Saturday).

Statistics needed

Coaches who don’t update their statistics on Maxpreps are asked to submit them by Tuesday.

Stats should be emailed to mike.patterson@owh.com.

The other due dates are May 1 and season’s end.

Top games this week

Class A – Monday: Omaha Skutt at Bellevue West. Tuesday: Omaha Creighton Prep at Elkhorn South; Gretna at Papillion-La Vista South, Bellevue West at Omaha Westside, Millard West at Millard South. Tuesday-Wednesday: Heartland Athletic Conference tournament. Thursday-Saturday: Metro Conference tournament.

Class B – Monday: Gretna at Elkhorn Mount Michael. Wednesday: Mount Michael at Omaha Skutt. Monday-Friday: Eastern Midlands Conference tournament.​

