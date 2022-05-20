Elkhorn North defeats Omaha Skutt to advance to Class B state championship

Elkhorn North defeated Omaha Skutt 6-0 on Friday night to advance to the final of the Class B state baseball tournament.
Nebraska pledge Ryan Harrahill went five innings to pick up the victory. He allowed three hits and struck out seven.
Easton Mains had a two-run double for the 23-11 Wolves, who advanced to the championship game against Waverly.
The SkyHawks finish the season 21-8.
Omaha Skutt (21-8)........000 000 0—0;3;1
Elkhorn North (23-11).....020 040 x—6;7;0
W: Harrahill. L: Brummund. 2B: EN, Mains.
