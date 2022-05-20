 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Elkhorn North defeats Omaha Skutt to advance to Class B state championship

Elkhorn North defeated Omaha Skutt 6-0 on Friday night to advance to the final of the Class B state baseball tournament.

Nebraska pledge Ryan Harrahill went five innings to pick up the victory. He allowed three hits and struck out seven.

Easton Mains had a two-run double for the 23-11 Wolves, who advanced to the championship game against Waverly.

The SkyHawks finish the season 21-8.

Omaha Skutt (21-8)........000  000  0—0;3;1

Elkhorn North (23-11).....020  040  x—6;7;0

W: Harrahill. L: Brummund. 2B: EN, Mains.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

