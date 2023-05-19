Elkhorn North defeated Norris 2-1 on Friday night to capture its second straight Class B baseball championship.

Colin Nowaczyk pitched six innings, allowing four hits while striking out four.

Kyler Hanson came on in the seventh to get the save.

The 24-6 Wolves scored both their runs in the third inning on RBI singles from Chris Thiessen and Jett Grossart.

The 25-10 Titans scored in the sixth on a run-scoring single from Collier Hestermann.

Elkhorn North threw out the potential tying run in the seventh inning to preserve the victory.

​

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

Photos: Nebraska high school state baseball championship games