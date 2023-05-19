Elkhorn North defeated Norris 2-1 on Friday night to capture its second straight Class B baseball championship.
Colin Nowaczyk pitched six innings, allowing four hits while striking out four.
Kyler Hanson came on in the seventh to get the save.
The 24-6 Wolves scored both their runs in the third inning on RBI singles from Chris Thiessen and Jett Grossart.
The 25-10 Titans scored in the sixth on a run-scoring single from Collier Hestermann.
Elkhorn North threw out the potential tying run in the seventh inning to preserve the victory.
Elkhorn North catcher Maverick Christiansen holds up the ball as home plate umpire Kevin Marr calls out Norris's Kaden Kier for the last out of the game in the Class B state baseball game on Friday. Kier's run would have tied the game.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Logan Michel gets a hit against Elkhorn North during the class B state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Colin Nowaczyk prepares to throw a pitch against Norris during the class B state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Collier Hestermann pitches against Elkhorn North during the class B state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Austen Holt is tagged out by Elkhorn North's Jett Grossart trying to steal in the inning during the class B state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Jordan Monroe beats out an infield hit as Elkhorn North first baseman Tyson Fancher fields the throw during the class B state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Kaden Kier, No.1, and Kale Fountain hug after Kier was thrown out at home for the last out trying to score the tying run against Elkhorn North during the class B state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North catcher Maverick Christiansen tags out Norris's Kaden Kier for the last out of the game in the Class B state baseball game on Friday. Kier's run would have tied the game.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
