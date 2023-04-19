The top two teams at last year's Class B girls state tennis meet showed Wednesday they could finish there again next month.

Elkhorn North and Elkhorn took the top spots at the eight-team Elkhorn North Invitational. North finished with 46 points, winning three of the four individual divisions, while Elkhorn had 43 points and won No. 1 doubles.

"It's really competitive," Wolves coach Lance Kush said. "In Class B, there's a lot of divisions that are wide open. It's just a matter of who plays a little better (on a given) day."

Elkhorn North returned five of its six starters from a state championship team, with its lone newcomer freshman Aubrey Phonephakdy at No. 1 singles. On Wednesday, Phonephakdy knocked off Elkhorn's Kira Ozyornaya, last year's state runner-up, 8-3 in the final.

"I stayed consistent and stayed confident in myself so I don't play tense," said Phonephakdy, whose only loss this spring came Monday against Elkhorn South's Ratna Kang. "It's good to play great players and show that I need to stay aggressive."

Phonephakdy raced to a 5-1 lead before Ozyornaya earned a break of serve during a long seventh game. Ozyornaya then held serve to close to 5-3, but Phonephakdy regained control and won the last three games.

"She's off to a great start," Kush said. "When you start a freshman at 1 singles, you're never too sure how it will go. I knew she would be a good player, but it takes a lot to adjust to high school tennis. She played great today. I hope we can get that same Aubrey the rest of the year."

The No. 1 doubles final between Elkhorn North and Elkhorn was much closer.

The Wolves' team of Camryn Jacobsmeier and Haylee Wolf, who won No. 1 doubles at state as sophomores, were up an early break before Ella Schutte and Paulina Fomicheva evened the match 4-4. It stayed on serve until Elkhorn got another break of serve in the final game for an 8-6 win.

Jacobsmeier and Wolf defeated Schutte and Fomicheva — a new doubles team this season — 8-5 two weeks ago.

"I think they're starting to figure things out, figuring each other out," Antler coach Jon Holtz said of his doubles team. "They played well together and played as a team."

Wednesday's other champs were Elkhorn North's Sophia Jones at No. 2 singles and Allie Tabaka and Grace Jesske at No. 2 doubles.

Team scoring: Elkhorn North 46, Elkhorn 43, Omaha Mercy 27, Ralston 24, Beatrice 22, Crete 22, St. Paul 18, Omaha Gross 14.

Individual results — No. 1 singles: 1, Aubrey Phonephakdy, EN, def. Kiraa Ozyormaya, Elkhorn, 8-3. 3, Sarah Day, Mercy, def. Hadley Swiercinsky, Crete, 8-2. No. 2 singles: 1, Sophia Jones, EN, def. Eleanore Slavik, Mercy, 8-3. 3, Katie Schultz, Elkhorn, def. Maddie Harrahill, SP, 8-0. No. 1 doubles: Paulina Fomicheva-Ella Schutte, Elkhorn, def. Camryn Jacobsmeier-Haylee Wolf, EN, 8-6. 3, Ari Hernandez-Lexi Paskach, Ralston, def. Paytyn Larsen-Ahna Jerabek, SP, 8-2. No. 2 doubles: 1, Allie Tabaka-Grace Jesske, EN, def. Avery Hoegh-Ruby Lamski, Elkhorn, 8-2. 3, Ashley Kuntz-Caitlynn Boyle, Crete, def. Lilly Elsasser-Essognim Bassome, Ralston, 9-7.