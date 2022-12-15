Elkhorn North girls rally late to down Class A No. 1 Millard South in overtime

After being guarded by two and, at times, three players most of the night, the alley Britt Prince had down the middle of the court in the final eight seconds of overtime Thursday must have looked like an empty expressway.

The highly touted junior went straight toward the basket, was fouled, as she went for the winning basket with one second remaining in Elkhorn North’s 65-63 girls basketball victory over Millard South.

Prince calmly stepped to the line and made both free throws in a postseason atmosphere to give the Class B No. 1-ranked Wolves the victory over the Patriots, who are ranked No. 1 in Class A.

With Nebraska coach Amy Williams and Creighton coach Jim Flanery in attendance, Prince scored 20 points and teammate McKenna Murphy had 23 to lead the Wolves to the victory.

It looked early in the game as if Elkhorn North would coast to the victory after taking a 15-point lead three times in the third quarter.

“The tide just turned,” Wolves coach Ann Prince said. “They kind of turned up their pressure, we turned it over a little bit. They really attacked the basket, and we stopped attacking. They got some looks going to the basket, that was the biggest thing.”

All six of Millard South’s third quarter baskets came on layups. Patriots coach Bryce Meyers said those better shots were the result of a more selfless style of play. Khloe Lemon (22) and Cora Olson (20) led the Millard South offense,

“I don’t know if schematically we switched anything up,” Meyers said. “We just needed to pay better attention to the details of what we wanted to do. We started rebounding better, transitioning better. Offensively we just needed to slow down, run our stuff the right way, not try to play hero ball down 15.”

Elkhorn North led 17-11 at the end of the first quarter and more than doubled that lead to 14 points before eventually taking a 32-19 halftime lead.

Millard South got its rally on track after Elkhorn North took a 42-27 lead, outscoring the Wolves 8-2 in the final four minutes of the third quarter to cut its deficit to 44-35.

The Patriots never got the lead in the final eight minutes but kept chipping away until tying the game with a layup by Olson with 57 seconds remaining in regulation. The Patriots ran the clock down for the final shot but didn’t get a good look on a 3-point attempt to send the game to overtime.

That was the first time the game was tied since it was 8-8 midway through the first quarter. A 3-pointer from the right key by Murphy put Elkhorn North ahead 57-54. The teams traded turns at the free throw line over the next three minutes until the Wolves led 60-58.

Millard South grabbed its lone lead of the game at 61-60 when Mya Babbitt used the backboard to bank home a 3-pointer from deep in the left key. Grace Heaney made one of two free throws to tie the game at 61-61.

The Patriots turned the ball over on the ensuing inbounds play. Reese Booth and Murphy both made one free throw to put Elkhorn North back ahead 63-61. Lemon responded with a layup with 15 seconds remaining before Prince went on her coast-to-coast trip that led to the winning two free throws.

Millard South….. 11 8 16 19 9 – 63

Elkhorn North… 17 15 12 10 11 – 65

MS-Miranda Kelly 3, Lexi Finkenbiner 2, Cora Olson 20, Mya Babbitt 9, Khloe Lemon 22, Juliana Jones 7.

EN-Reese Booth 3, Britt Prince 20, Grace Heaney 10, Grace Thompson 6, Reagan Palmer 3, McKenna Murphy 23.

Photos: Elkhorn North girl's basketball beats Millard South in overtime