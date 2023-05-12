A shaky start didn’t sidetrack Elkhorn North, which heads back to the state tournament as the defending Class B champion.
The Wolves started 5-4 but have been on a roll since, losing just once since April 1. Elkhorn North (20-5) is the top seed in the state tourney that begins Saturday at Werner Park.
“We had a bunch of guys new to the team and it took them a little bit of time to get things figured out,” coach Anthony Dunn said. “The players we had back showed them the way and it’s been really good since.”
The Wolves graduated nine from last year’s 24-11 squad that earned the school’s first championship with a 2-0 win over Waverly in the final. Elkhorn North fought off elimination three times after losing to the Vikings earlier in the tourney.
Dunn said strong pitching and timely hitting helped lead to the team’s resurgence this season.
“Our starters have been solid and our bats came alive,” he said. “Hopefully we can keep it going at state.”
Colin Nowaczyk enters the tourney with a 6-0 mark on the mound and a 0.38 ERA. Nebraska pledge Ryan Harrahill is 5-1 with a 1.57 ERA.
That duo anchored the pitching staff last year, combining for 15 wins.
Junior Chris Thiessen leads the Wolves in batting at .458 while senior Isaiah Miller is batting .328 with a team-leading 23 RBIs.
The lone blemish on the Elkhorn North schedule in recent weeks came May 1 in an 8-7 loss at Norris. That setback allowed the Titans to jump the Wolves into the No. 1 ratings slot.
“That ended our (14 game) win streak and put things into perspective for us,” Dunn said. “It gives us something to shoot for at state because I think it gives us more of a hunter mentality.”
Elkhorn North will open the tourney at 10 a.m. Saturday against eighth-seeded Platte Valley. The co-op of Ashland-Greenwood, Yutan and Mead defeated the Wolves 6-1 on April 1.
Dunn said he looks forward to the new format this year as the tournament is divided into two brackets. Those two bracket champions will play for the Class B title May 19 in a game to be televised by Nebraska Public Media.
“It allows you to be hyper-focused on the three other teams in your bracket,” Dunn said. “And the fact that final will be televised is huge for baseball in this state.”
