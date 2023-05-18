Elkhorn North set itself up to defend its Class B team title as the Wolves moved all four entries into Friday's semifinals in Lincoln.

North won its first title last season and returned five of its six starters. It has the No. 1 seeds at 2 singles and both doubles.

At 1 singles, all of the top four seeds comforably moved into the semifinals as they combined to lose nine games in the quarterfinals. Defending champ Ina Satpathy of Omaha Duchesne will face Skutt's Sacrlett Lunning, while Bennington's Kailee Bailey wil play Elkhorn North freshman Aubrey Phonephakdy.

The top three seeds reached the 1 doubles semis, while Brownell Talbot/Concordia's Kennedy Christoffels and Elizabeth Goebel downed fourth-seeded Ella Schuette and Paulina Fomicheva of Elkhorn 6-4, 6-4 in their quarterfinal.