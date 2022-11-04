Elkhorn North moves on to first Class B championship after sweep of Bennington

Grace Heaney doesn't think it is a coincidence that the first year Elkhorn North has seniors on its roster it is also playing for a state championship.

The third-year school is playing in its second state tournament and will earn its first trophy after a 25-15, 25-20, 25-20 sweep over Bennington Friday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In its first year, Elkhorn North went 13-18, losing in the district final. Last season, the Wolves lost to Norris in five sets during the state semifinal.

"I don't think it's a coincidence at all," Heaney said. "In every sport, we pride ourselves on working really hard and just working hard in practice. It's just really special."

Heaney, a Purdue commit, finished with 13 kills and 4 blocks to pace the top-ranked Wolves. Fellow senior Kailey Hrbek added four kills and an ace, while senior Morgan Going chipped in five kills and a block.

Elkhorn North coach Jenny Gragert said the result came from long-term culture building. The Wolves played with trust in each other and connected in tough spots.

"We've been really blessed with a lot of talent," she said. "When you have tools, it's how can we take them to a point where we're competing and getting to the state championship in three years? We talked in the very first year, we weren't satisfied, and I think just three years ago, starting then and believing."

Elkhorn North controlled each set, jumping out to early leads. However, each time Bennington climbed back.

The Badgers got within three points in the first set before Elkhorn North scored the final seven points to close it out. In the second set, Bennington tied the score at 17-all, but Heaney notched three kills while junior Ava Speis added two more plus a block to pull away.

The third set was the Badgers' best chance as they led 18-17, but with Shey Heaney serving, Elkhorn North scored six straight points to wrap up the sweep.

Gragert said it was a relief to make the finals and she's proud of what her team accomplished.

"I had all the confidence in the world in them," she said. "It's more of a relief because I can't be out there doing anything. I just know that they're capable of it, so just to see them accomplish that was just a huge relief. It's exciting for them."

Elkhorn North (32-4).... 25 25 25

Bennington (28-8)........ 15 20 20

EN: (Kills-Aces-Blocks) Reese Booth 1-0-1, Kailey Hrbek 4-1-0, Grace Heaney 13-0-4, Shay Heaney 10-0-2, Morgan Going 5-0-1, Ava Spies 8-2-1.

B: Evynn Olsen 0-3-0, Katherine Sebree 4-0-1, Taylor Olsen 2-0-0, Evie Howard 4-0-0, Olivia Mauch 0-3-0, Kennedy Gansebom 2-0-0, Madelyn Uhlir 1-0-0.

Set assists: EN (Booth 34, Hrbek 1, G. Heaney 1, Wolf 2); B (Uhlir 16, Mauch 1).