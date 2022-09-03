Elkhorn North off to 2-0 start, Omaha South gets first win

CLASS A

No. 8 Kearney 48, Fremont 21

The Bearcats scored on three returns and Treyven Beckman threw for two scores and 224 yards.

Norfolk 42, Bellevue East 0

The Panthers improved to 2-0 as Kaden Ternus threw for three touchdowns and 214 yards and Rowdy Bauer scored three times. East quarterback Mikey Gow left in the first half with an injury.

North Platte 21, Class B No. 2 Scottsbluff 14

Kolten Tilford’s second touchdown came with 8 seconds left.

Omaha South 48, Council Bluffs Jefferson 7

Aric Thomas had nine receptions for 244 yards and four touchdowns for the 1-1 Packers. South scored with 30 seconds left in the first half for a 18-7 lead.

CLASS B

No. 4 Omaha Skutt 21, No. 9 Grand Island Northwest 16

Skutt led 21-3 before the Vikings scored twice in the final quarter.

No. 6 Waverly 28, Beatrice 21

Charlie Johnson scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Lincoln Pius X 21, No. 8 Seward 14

Pius X (1-1) scored 14 points from four turnovers.

No. 10 Elkhorn North 70, Lincoln Northwest 0

The Wolves are 2-0 for the first time after scoring 63 points in the first half. Josh Basilevac threw four touchdown passes, two to Billy Hendryx.

Elkhorn Mount Michael 28, Ralston 27

The Knights wiped out an 11-point Ralston lead in the final 5:29, scoring off a drive from midfield with 1:13 left.

Chadron 41, Gering 20

Malachi Swallow had a pair of 85-yard jet-sweep touchdowns and scored a third time on a 32-yard pass at the end of the first half. Gering had kickoff-return touchdowns by Tanner Gartner and Creighton Beals after each of Swallow’s 85-yarders.

Crete 15, Lexington 13

Crete won its homecoming game.

CLASS C-1

No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood 20, No. 9 Wahoo 0

Logan Sobota’s 2-yard run and Drake Zimmerman’s 50-yarder gave the Jays a 13-0 halftime lead.

No. 10 Columbus Lakeview 28, Boys Town 15

Landon Ternus scored the Vikings’ first three touchdowns.

Douglas County West 18, Wayne 14

The Falcons’ winning touchdown came with 19 seconds left.

Oakland-Craig 46, Fort Calhoun 7

Jaxon Jorgensen scored on a blocked punt recovery and Carter Bousquet had a pick-six for the Knights (1-1).

Platteview 21, Lincoln Christian 7

The Trojans kept Christian’s triple-option attack in check.

Syracuse 38, Omaha Concordia 17

Robert Shanks and Cy Petersen each scored twice for the Rockets.

West Point-Beemer 40, Arlington 0

The Cadets had 495 yards and scored 20 points in the third quarter.

CLASS C-2

No. 9 Wahoo Neumann 42, Lincoln Lutheran 21

Nolan Van Slyke had two of the Cavs’ five interceptions and sophomore fullback Conor Booth ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns.

Wilber-Clatonia 35, Louisville 7

Carter Skleba scored on runs of 3 and 64 yards.

Yutan 41, Tri County 0

Jeff Arensburg had two touchdown catches and a pick-six before halftime.

EIGHT MAN

No. 2 Cross County 74, Omaha Brownell Talbot 16

The Cougars put up 50 points in the first quarter.