 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Boyd & Charlies
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Elkhorn North opens season with sweep of Elkhorn

  • Updated
  • 0

Elkhorn North rolled to a three-set volleyball sweep over host Elkhorn on Thursday night in the season opener for both schools.

The Wolves, ranked second in Class B, won 25-20, 25-9, 25-17.

Purdue pledge Grace Heaney led the way with 12 kills.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic to miss US Open due to COVID vaccine status

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert