Elkhorn North opens season with sweep of Elkhorn

Elkhorn North rolled to a three-set volleyball sweep over host Elkhorn on Thursday night in the season opener for both schools.
The Wolves, ranked second in Class B, won 25-20, 25-9, 25-17.
Purdue pledge Grace Heaney led the way with 12 kills.
» Get the full story later on Omaha.com
Photos: Elkhorn North sweeps Elkhorn to open season
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney (left), Reese Booth (center) and Morgan Going celebrate during the match vs Elkhorn on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney spikes the ball vs Elkhorn on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reese Booth (left) and Peyton Meyer (right) jump to block the ball vs Elkhorn on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Morgan Going (left) and Grace Heaney (right) and dig for the ball vs Elkhorn on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's head coach Jenny Gragert speaks to her team during the match against vs Elkhorn on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Kaelyn Andersen receives the ball during the match against Elkhorn North on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Kaelyn Andersen celebrates during the match against Elkhorn North on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's head coach Morgan Johnson speaks to her team during the match against Elkhorn North on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Ella Schutte spikes the ball during the match vs Elkhorn on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Morgan Going (left) and Kailey Hrbek (right) celebrate with their teammates during the match vs Elkhorn on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!