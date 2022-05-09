Elkhorn North rolls past Malcolm in B-4 district final

Elkhorn North left nothing to chance Monday night to secure the school's first state baseball tournament berth.

Sophomore left-hander Colin Nowaczyk tossed a one-hit shutout to lead the Wolves to a 10-0 home win over Malcolm in the District B-4 final. Elkhorn North advances to the Class B state tourney that begins Saturday at Werner Park.

The Wolves were high enough in wild-card points that they had a shot at one of two wild-card berths, but capturing the district title guaranteed that trip to state. Nowacyk led the way, fanning eight while allowing just a first-inning double to Connor Zegar.

"It means a lot to help get this team to state," Nowaczyk said. "We were fired-up today and we feel like we can compete with the best."

He also had a nice game at the plate with three hits -- a home run short of the cycle -- and two RBIs.

"Colin has found new confidence swinging the bat," coach Anthony Dunn said. "And we feel that he and (Nebraska pledge) Ryan Harrahill can throw with anybody."

The Wolves took control in the first by plating five runs on five hits. Nowaczyk had a two-run double while three other players -- Luke Tillman, Trey Wells and Jett Grossart -- each had RBIs.

Four scoreless innings followed as Malcolm starter Connor Zegar settled in to keep his team in the game. He struck out nine but Nowaczyk was too tough, allowing three base runners the entire game.

Elkhorn North put it away in the sixth with another five-run inning. Easton Mains and Carson Ripley drove in runs while two more scored on errors and one on a wild pitch.

Mains' RBI single brought home the 10th run and triggered the 10-run mercy rule.

"That first inning hurt us," Clippers coach Zach Wehner said. "If we could have held them there, I think it would have given us a lot of confidence the rest of the way."

Dunn said it was a satisfying feeling to earn a state tourney berth in the program's second season of varsity play. The Wolves went 11-14 last year, losing to Elkhorn Mount Michael in districts.

"It's a great thing for our kids," Dunn said. "They've been working hard for 20 months and I'm super happy for them."

The Wolves moved to 19-10 while Malcolm finishes the season 14-6.

Malcolm (14-6);000;000--0;1;4

Elkhorn North (19-10);500;005--10;9;0

W: Nowaczyk. L: Zegar. 2B: M, Zegar; EN, Wells, Nowaczyk. 3B: Nowaczyk.

District finals

B-1, at Omaha Skutt

Waverly 4, Omaha Skutt 2

Payton Engel tossed a five-hitter and struck out 11 as the Vikings upset the Class B No. 1 SkyHawks to earn a trip to state. Skutt will head to the tourney as one of two wild cards.

B-2, at Hickman

Norris 5, Adams Central 2

The Titans rallied from a two-run deficit with the help of a three-run homer from Florida state pledge Kale Fountain and a solo home run from Landon Meyer. Norris was the Class B state runner-up last year.

B-3, at Elkhorn

Elkhorn 6, Hastings 1

Senior Blake Stanley belted a home run and the Antlers went on to secure their eighth straight state tourney berth.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.