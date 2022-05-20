Elkhorn North wins Class B girls state tennis title

LINCOLN — Elkhorn North finished 12th in Class B last year, with two medalists at No. 2 doubles.
Fast forward 12 months, and the Wolves are adding more hardware to new high school's expanding trophy case.
State championships at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles and a runner-up finish at No. 2 singles Friday at Woods Tennis Center boosted Elkhorn North to the program's first title.
“We knew we were going to be much improved this year,” Wolves coach Lance Kush said. “It’s a dream come true to have the championship. This is a dream come true.”
The team title came down to the final matches with Elkhorn coming into the day in the lead.
The Wolves clinched it when Cam Jacobsmeier and Haylee Wolf defeated Lincoln Christian’s Jenna Wiltfong and Alyssa Gove at No. 1 doubles.
Elkhorn North also won at No. 2 doubles, with Grace Jesske and Allie Tabaka pulling out a three-setter while freshman Sophia Jones was second in No. 2 singles.
“My mind was just trying to think of the right thing to say at the time, whether it be strategic or mentally,” Kush said of bouncing around courts among the three finalists. “There were some nerves building up there.
“The nerves are going to come up, but at the same time, I had confidence in them. I knew they could do this.”
Even Paige Willcoxon, who medaled last year and is the lone senior on the team, didn't see this kind of jump coming.
“I had no idea we would be here at the very beginning of the season,” she said. “Especially since this is a group of tennis players that all play different sports and do a ton of different activities. They grouped us all together and we pulled it off. It was awesome.”
The reason behind the leap? Kush credits the group's work ethic.
“They worked hard,” he said. “They are coachable. And they play together as a team, which is tough in a sport like tennis. But they just improved, and we want to keep improving.”
Kush wants to use this championship as a building block for the program. With just one player graduating, he thinks the team has a chance to be competitive for years to come.
“We want to keep developing so we can have more moments like this,” Kush said. “We can just keep this rolling. I can’t wait for the future, too, because we got more in front of us.”
In No. 1 singles, Omaha Duchesne's Ina Satpathy didn't drop a set en route to the title. The sophomore beat Elkhorn freshman Kira Ozyomaya in the final.
Results
Elkhorn North 42, Elkhorn 37.5, Omaha Duchesne 37, GICC 25.125, Omaha Skutt 24, Lincoln Christian 22, Bennington 19, McCook 18.75, Kearney Catholic 18.5, Omaha Mercy 16.75, Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia 14, Lexington 14, Scottsbluff 12, York 11, Norris 10, Ralston 8.125, Gothenburg 8, Hastings 6.5, Adams Central 4, Beatrice 4, Holdrege 4, Nebraska City 4, Ogallala 4, Omaha Roncalli 4, Blair 2, Crete 2, Gering 2, Hastings St. Cecilia 2, Hershey 2, Omaha Gross 2, Alliance 0, South Sioux City 0, St. Paul 0, Waverly 0, Wilber-Clatonia 0.
No. 1 singles: 1, Ina Satpathy, OD, def. Kira Ozyomaya, Elk. 3, Kailee Bailey, Benn, def. Scarlett Lunning, OS. 5, Ellie Peterson, York, def. Luna Mo Anna Werner, KC. 7, Eleanore Slavik, OM, def. Emily Cornwell, Goth. No. 2 singles: 1, Tanya Bachu, OBT, def. Sophia Jones, EN. 3, Lindsey Wessling, OM, def. Isabella Hecht, Nor. 5, Keira Erickson, Hast, def. Isabelle Bree, OD. 7, Brooklyn Kolbet, GICC, def. Makenzie Schroeder, KC. No. 1 doubles: 1, Camryn Jacobsmeier-Haylee Wolf, EN, def. Jenna Wiltfong-Alyssa Gove, LC. 3, Paulina Fomicheva-Julia Gates, Elk, def. Quinlan Sullivan-Anna Weberg, OS. 5, Mia Golka-Carolyn Maser, GICC, def. Paulina Gilgenast-Elizabeth Goebel, OD. 7, Isabelle Clause-Abigail Johnson, MC, def. Marianna McDowell-Gracey Smith, Lex. No. 2 doubles: 1, Grace Jesske-Allison Tabaka, EN, def. Tristyn Hedman-Gracie Woods, GICC. 3, Ella Schutte-Kathlene Schultz, Elk, def. Haley Hernandez-Sandoval-Kayleigh Cetak, Lex. 5, Jaci Meyers-Carley Peters, MC, def. Leila Ayoub-Chloe Rankin, OD. 7, Kamile Adler-Lexi Paskach, Ral, def. Greta Hegarty-Stella Mumgaard, OBT.
Photos: All-Nebraska soccer teams through the years
2021
All-Nebraska 2021 boys team: Kevin Becerril, Omaha South; Javier Baide, Grand Island; Caden Tubaugh, Millard West; Carter Hinman, Gretna; Wawa Palga, Omaha South, captain; Eli Rhodes, Lincoln Southwest; Junior Casillas, Lexington; Edwin Cisneros, Omaha South; John Meyers, Omaha Skutt; Cole Lammel, Millard South; Nolan Fuelberth, Lincoln Southwest.
All-Nebraska 2021 girls team: Allie Napora, Papillion-La Vista South; Kayma Carpenter, Lincoln East; Cece Behrens, Omaha Skutt; Briley Hill, Lincoln East; Sena Ahovissi, Millard North; Savannah DeFini, Gretna; Sarah Weber, Gretna, captain; Haley Peterson, Lincoln East; Taylor Daffer, Gretna; Jenna Hotovy, Omaha Skutt; Abby Orr, North Platte.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Back row: From left to right, Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Ambrose, Omaha Creighton Prep's Duncan McGuire, Lincoln East's Zion Osorio, Omaha South's Luka Nedic, Omaha Creighton Prep's Matthew Anderson and Lincoln Southeast's Cassie Nash. Middle Row: From left to right, Millard West's Grace Ostergaard, Crete's Anthony Bolanos, Elkhorn South's Reagan Anderson, Kearney's Royce Austen, Omaha Skutt's Laurin Mertz, Omaha South's Ivan Hernandez, Millard West's Chaise Pfanstiel, Gretna's Sarah Weber, Lincoln Southwest's Isaiah Shaddick, Omaha Marian's Grace Crockett, Millard West's Katie Stoneburner and Papillion La Vista's Sam Marek. Front Row: From left to right, Omaha South's Abdillahi Adan, Kearney's Jacob Hardy, Millard South's Maddie Smith and Millard West's Reagan Raabe.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
First row: Gwen Lane and Regan Zimmers. Second row: Delaney Gunn, Brian Covarrubias, Lindsey Prokop, Royce Austen, Maddie Smith, Laurin Mertz and Rylie Albers. Third row: Tyler Sanne, Mackenzie Boeve, Emma Wilson, Delaney Stekr, Carlos Salazar, Luka Nedic and Jacob Hardy. Top row: Jonathan Velasquez, Cole Quandt, Novoa, Johan Centeno and Duncan McGuire. Not pictured is Elkhorn's Skylar Heinrich.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Back row from left: Omaha Burke’s Zach Robbins, Elkhorn South’s Hunter Albers, Ralston’s Diego Gutierrez, Omaha South’s Isaac Cruz, Omaha Central’s Jackson Ferris, Fremont’s Nolan Dillon, Omaha Westside’s Jack Finocchiaro, Lincoln North Star’s Jonathan Velasquez, Millard West’s Erik Fahner and Creighton Prep’s Ed Gordon. Bottom, from left: Bellevue West’s Courtney Wallingford, Omaha Marian’s Rachel Johnson, Lincoln Southwest’s Hannah Davis, Millard North’s Bailey Cascio, Omaha Skutt’s Madi McKeever, Millard West’s Sydney Cassalia, Omaha Westside’s Emily Torres, Omaha Marian’s Emma Nelson, Millard South’s Lindsey Prokop, Elkhorn’s Skylar Heinrich. Matt Smith and Kenzie Harte are not pictured.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Back row from left to right: Maddy Henry, Matt Smith, Rachel Johnson, Joe Fehr, Marisa Windingstad, Sydney Cassalia, Jake Bos, Alex Gomez, Charlie Harte, Austin Mishou; Front row from left to right: Brenna Ochoa, Bailey Cascio, Miranda Swift, Ed Gordon, Adam Dejka, Cassie Legband, Alvaro Elizarraga, Hannah Davis, Jack Finocchiaro, Jaylin Bosak are the 2016 All-Nebraska Soccer Team. AJ Wiley and Annie Sullivan are not pictured.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
From left to right, Abby Meader, Isaac Armstrong, Vince Nolette, Emily Romero, Michelle Xiao, Angel Jacinto, Alvaro Elizarraga, Marisa Windingstad, Jake Kennedy, Nick Scalora, Maddy Henry, Margaret Begley, Cassie Legband, Sydney Cassalia, Brenna Ochoa, Alec Foltz, Cullen Fisch, Connor Tupper, Jordan Cahill, Susie Dineen and Carsen Lundgren are the 2015 All-Nebraska Soccer Team. AJ Wiley is not pictured.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
Back row, from left, Holly Hild, Abby Meader, Elmer Garcia, Paige Phipps, Nick Hinds, Megan McCashland, Jonah Garbin, Madison Henry. Front row, from left, Peter Schropp, Faith Carter, Hannah Schafers, Damien Austen, Justin Wiley, Michelle Xiao, Sarah Woelfel, Chase McCann, Landon Sibole (kneeling), James Narke (sitting), Quinn Nelson. Not pictured: Hannah Davis.
2013
Back row, from left, Abby Meader, Allison Key, Mark Moulton, Megan McCashland, Rachel Brennan, Brock Fitzgerald, Abel Alvarado, Ali Sodal, Taylor Saucier, Michael Kluver, Landon Sibole, Jordan Cassalia. Front row, left to right, Damien Austen, Lucas Venegas, Eduardo Gamboa, Michael Jaime, Emily Roll, Michelle Xiao, Sarah Woelfel, Alex Prusa, Liz Bartels, Maddie Elliston.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
Honorary team captains Jackie Tondl of Omaha Marian and Mark Moulton of Omaha Creighton Prep.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
Honorary team captains Logan Mendez of Grand Island and Rachel Brennan of Millard North.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
Honorary team captains Omaha South's Manuel Lira and Omaha Skutt's Mayme Conroy.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
Boys first team: Lance Johnson, Kearney; Matt Sifers, Millard West; Chase Beiermann, Columbus Scotus; Josh Gable, Kearney; Luke Theimer, Millard South; Aaron Mulgrue, Lincoln Southwest; Alec Lerner, Om. Burke; Steve Thyden, Om. Westside; Michael Burke, Om. Skutt; Brian Kudron, Millard West; Larry Mason Om. Burke.
Girls first team: Caitlin Stier, Om. Westside; Stacy Bartels, Om. Skutt; Mayme Conroy, Om. Skutt; Katie Pickinpaugh, Millard West; Brittney Neumann, Millard North; Bri Exstrom, Lincoln Southwest; Megan Merrill, Millard West; Alexa Lind, Om. Skutt; Allie Adam, Millard West; Sarah Nelson, Om. Westside; Amanda Woelfel, Millard North.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
Honorary team captains Molly Thomas of Millard North and Devon Strecker of Millard South.
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!