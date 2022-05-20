Elkhorn North wins Class B girls state tennis title

LINCOLN — Elkhorn North finished 12th in Class B last year, with two medalists at No. 2 doubles.

Fast forward 12 months, and the Wolves are adding more hardware to new high school's expanding trophy case.

State championships at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles and a runner-up finish at No. 2 singles Friday at Woods Tennis Center boosted Elkhorn North to the program's first title.

“We knew we were going to be much improved this year,” Wolves coach Lance Kush said. “It’s a dream come true to have the championship. This is a dream come true.”

The team title came down to the final matches with Elkhorn coming into the day in the lead.

The Wolves clinched it when Cam Jacobsmeier and Haylee Wolf defeated Lincoln Christian’s Jenna Wiltfong and Alyssa Gove at No. 1 doubles.

Elkhorn North also won at No. 2 doubles, with Grace Jesske and Allie Tabaka pulling out a three-setter while freshman Sophia Jones was second in No. 2 singles.

“My mind was just trying to think of the right thing to say at the time, whether it be strategic or mentally,” Kush said of bouncing around courts among the three finalists. “There were some nerves building up there.

“The nerves are going to come up, but at the same time, I had confidence in them. I knew they could do this.”

Even Paige Willcoxon, who medaled last year and is the lone senior on the team, didn't see this kind of jump coming.

“I had no idea we would be here at the very beginning of the season,” she said. “Especially since this is a group of tennis players that all play different sports and do a ton of different activities. They grouped us all together and we pulled it off. It was awesome.”

The reason behind the leap? Kush credits the group's work ethic.

“They worked hard,” he said. “They are coachable. And they play together as a team, which is tough in a sport like tennis. But they just improved, and we want to keep improving.”

Kush wants to use this championship as a building block for the program. With just one player graduating, he thinks the team has a chance to be competitive for years to come.

“We want to keep developing so we can have more moments like this,” Kush said. “We can just keep this rolling. I can’t wait for the future, too, because we got more in front of us.”

In No. 1 singles, Omaha Duchesne's Ina Satpathy didn't drop a set en route to the title. The sophomore beat Elkhorn freshman Kira Ozyomaya in the final.

Results

​Team scoring

Elkhorn North 42, Elkhorn 37.5, Omaha Duchesne 37, GICC 25.125, Omaha Skutt 24, Lincoln Christian 22, Bennington 19, McCook 18.75, Kearney Catholic 18.5, Omaha Mercy 16.75, Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia 14, Lexington 14, Scottsbluff 12, York 11, Norris 10, Ralston 8.125, Gothenburg 8, Hastings 6.5, Adams Central 4, Beatrice 4, Holdrege 4, Nebraska City 4, Ogallala 4, Omaha Roncalli 4, Blair 2, Crete 2, Gering 2, Hastings St. Cecilia 2, Hershey 2, Omaha Gross 2, Alliance 0, South Sioux City 0, St. Paul 0, Waverly 0, Wilber-Clatonia 0.

Place matches

No. 1 singles: 1, Ina Satpathy, OD, def. Kira Ozyomaya, Elk. 3, Kailee Bailey, Benn, def. Scarlett Lunning, OS. 5, Ellie Peterson, York, def. Luna Mo Anna Werner, KC. 7, Eleanore Slavik, OM, def. Emily Cornwell, Goth. No. 2 singles: 1, Tanya Bachu, OBT, def. Sophia Jones, EN. 3, Lindsey Wessling, OM, def. Isabella Hecht, Nor. 5, Keira Erickson, Hast, def. Isabelle Bree, OD. 7, Brooklyn Kolbet, GICC, def. Makenzie Schroeder, KC. No. 1 doubles: 1, Camryn Jacobsmeier-Haylee Wolf, EN, def. Jenna Wiltfong-Alyssa Gove, LC. 3, Paulina Fomicheva-Julia Gates, Elk, def. Quinlan Sullivan-Anna Weberg, OS. 5, Mia Golka-Carolyn Maser, GICC, def. Paulina Gilgenast-Elizabeth Goebel, OD. 7, Isabelle Clause-Abigail Johnson, MC, def. Marianna McDowell-Gracey Smith, Lex. No. 2 doubles: 1, Grace Jesske-Allison Tabaka, EN, def. Tristyn Hedman-Gracie Woods, GICC. 3, Ella Schutte-Kathlene Schultz, Elk, def. Haley Hernandez-Sandoval-Kayleigh Cetak, Lex. 5, Jaci Meyers-Carley Peters, MC, def. Leila Ayoub-Chloe Rankin, OD. 7, Kamile Adler-Lexi Paskach, Ral, def. Greta Hegarty-Stella Mumgaard, OBT.