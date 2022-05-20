Elkhorn North wins Class B state baseball championship

Elkhorn North won its first Class B baseball championship Friday night with a 2-0 win over Waverly at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.
Sophomore left-hander Colin Nowaczyk tossed a complete-game two-hitter, striking out 10.
The Wolves scored a run in the third on a sacrifice fly by Chris Thiessen and another in the sixth on an infield error.
Elkhorn North (24-11) won its first state title in its second season of varsity play.
The Vikings, also seeking their first championship, finished 16-15.
Photos: Nebraska state baseball tournament, Friday
Elkhorn North celebrates their win over Waverly for the class B baseball state championship game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Nathan Cunningham tags out Waverly's Levi Powell during third inning of the class B baseball state championship game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Drew Miller tags out Elkhorn North's Drew Harper at third base in the third inning during the class B baseball state championship game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Payton Engel started against Elkhorn North during the class B baseball state championship game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Colin Nowaczyk celebrates a strikeout against Waverly during the class B baseball state championship game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North celebrates defeating Waverly in the class B baseball state championship game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Colin Nowaczyk, right, celebrates with Treyton Wells after shutting out Waverly in the class B baseball state championship game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
