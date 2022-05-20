 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Elkhorn North wins Class B state baseball championship

Elkhorn North won its first Class B baseball championship Friday night with a 2-0 win over Waverly at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.

Sophomore left-hander Colin Nowaczyk tossed a complete-game two-hitter, striking out 10.

The Wolves scored a run in the third on a sacrifice fly by Chris Thiessen and another in the sixth on an infield error.

Elkhorn North (24-11) won its first state title in its second season of varsity play.

The Vikings, also seeking their first championship, finished 16-15.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

