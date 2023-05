LINCOLN — As it has in many other sports, Elkhorn North hit the ground running in Class B girls tennis.

Behind three champions and 53 team points, the Wolves won the state crown Friday at Woods Tennis Center for their second title in three tries.

“We had really great kids that are really coachable,” Elkhorn North coach Lance Kush said.

With the Wolves already wrapping up the team crown behind titles from Camryn Jacobsmeier and Haylee Wolf at No. 1 doubles and Grace Jesske and Allison Tabaka at No. 2 doubles, Sophia Jones (No. 2 singles) still had something to prove.

Jones was runner-up at No. 2 singles last year as a freshman. This time with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Omaha Brownell Talbot/Omaha Concordia’s Gretchen Goebel, Grace earned Elkhorn North’s fifth individual title in school history and first at No. 2 singles.

Results

Team scores: Elkhorn North 53, Omaha Skutt 36.5, Omaha Duchesne 35, Omaha Brownell-Talbot/Concordia 30.5, GICC 29.5, Bennington 24, Kearney Catholic; Norris 20.5, Elkhorn 18.75, McCook 18.625, York 17, Gothenburg 12.25, Ogallala 12, Omaha Mercy 8.125, Hastings 8, Adams Central; Scottsbluff 6, Crete; Hastings St. Cecilia; Lincoln Christian; Nebraska City; Ralston 4, Lexington; Omaha Gross 2. Alliance; Beatrice; Blair; Gering; Hershey; Holdrege; Lincoln Northwest; South Sioux City; Cornerstone Christian; Omaha Roncalli; Platteview; St. Paul; Waverly; Wilber-Clatonia 0.

No. 1 singles: Ina Satpathy, Omaha Duchesne, def. Scarlett Lunning, Omaha Skutt, 6-1, 6-1. Kailee Bailey, Bennington, def. Aubrey Phonephakdy, Elkhorn North, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Final: Lunning def. Bailey 6-2, 6-0. No. 2 singles: Sophia Jones, Elkhorn North, def. Kit Schrock, Kearney Catholic, 6-3, 6-3. Gretchen Goebel, Omaha Brownell-Talbot/Concordia, def. Carsyn Craig, McCook, 6-4, 6-3. Final: Jones def. Goebel 6-2, 6-3. No. 1 doubles: Camryn Jacobsmeier and Haylee Wolf, Elkhorn North, def. Kennedy Christoffels and Elizabeth Goebel, Omaha Brownell-Talbot/Concordia, 6-1, 6-0. Quinlan Sullivan and Anna Weberg, Omaha Skutt, def. Tristyn Hedman and Carolyn Maser, GICC, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Final: Jacobsmeier and Wolf def. Sullivan and Weberg 6-3, 6-1. No. 2 doubles: Grace Jesske and Allison Tabaka, Elkhorn North, def. Georgia Mendoza and Megan Sorenson, Norris, 6-1, 6-1. Graci Marhenke and Emily VanBorkum, Ogallala, def. Madelyn Uhlir and Addison Ziska, Bennington, 6-2, 6-4. Final: Jesske and Tabaka def. Marhenke and VanBorkum 7-5, 6-4.

