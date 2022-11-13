Elkhorn North's Britt Prince apologizes after 'ignorant' Holocaust comment

A flippant, two-word response to a question that made light of the Holocaust has led to soul searching and hard conversations at the home of the state’s top high school basketball recruit.

And a teaching moment for all concerned.

It began earlier this fall when Elkhorn North junior guard Britt Prince — who holds more than 30 Division I basketball scholarship offers — competed in cross country. Two male team members began calling her “Brittler,” apparently merging her name with that of Adolf Hitler.

Prince has said she didn’t know why they started doing it but they persisted with the nickname. Britt never told them to stop, though in retrospect she said she wishes she had.

Three weeks ago, the situation boiled over. A classmate making a video stuck a microphone in her face, called her “Brittler” and asked her how many Jews she had killed.

Britt responded: “Six million,” citing the number of Holocaust deaths that she learned in a grade school history class. The boy then put the video on social media, and that night it came to the attention of Ann Prince — Britt’s mother and basketball coach.

Ann alerted Elkhorn North Principal Dan Radicia and athletic director Luke Ford about the video and began the task of calling every college coach who had offered her daughter a scholarship.

Radicia reached out to Omaha’s Jewish Community Center for advice. The response was to educate the teens, not punish them for their actions.

The facts of the story are laid out in a recent article written by Howard Megdal, the grandson of a concentration camp survivor and the editor of a women’s basketball publication called The Next.

Aside from a one-sentence statement to The World-Herald, Ann Prince has asked that any quotes from her about the situation come from that story.

In her statement to the newspaper, she said: “We’re incredibly sorry for what happened and we’re so grateful for the people at the Jewish Community Center who are aiding in our education, growth and understanding.”

In Megdal’s story, Ann Prince spoke of the moment she confronted Britt about the video.

“She burst out crying,” Ann said. “’I don’t know why I said it.’ A lot of remorse, right from the start.”

The teens’ question and response struck a nerve in part due to recent anti-Semitic allegations leveled at high-profile celebrities such as NBA player Kyrie Irving and rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West). Nike suspended its relationship with Irving after he posted a tweet promoting an anti-Semitic movie, and West was suspended from Twitter and Instagram because of anti-Semitic remarks.

On the local front, Creighton issued a statement that it was dropping its longstanding intro music “Power” by West at athletic events “to ensure a respectful campus environment and a positive fan experience.”

Sharon Brodkey of the Jewish Community Relations Council said the controversies created by Irving and Ye go far beyond what happened to 17-year-old Britt Prince at Elkhorn North.

“It’s not fair to put Britt in with them,” she said. “Theirs is longstanding anti-Semitism, while Britt was stating a historic fact, though in a mocking way made out of ignorance.”

Brodkey invited both Princes, along with Radicia, Ford and the boy who recorded the video, to the JCC. They met with Scott Littky, executive director of the Institute for Holocaust Education, and viewed the current exhibit “Portraits of Survival” — photos and stories of several Douglas County Holocaust survivors.

“We were anxious to help and to educate,” Brodkey said. “We didn’t want to see a young woman’s career go down in flames because of a few seconds of stupidity.”

Radicia said seeing the exhibit brought a personal connection.

“When you hear that 6 million people were killed, it’s hard to fathom,” he said. “When you see some survivors were local people named Joe or Fred, then it’s no longer a punchline.”

Brodkey said she could sense the remorse from the teens during their visit to the JCC.

“We felt they were very embarrassed,” she said. “I think they understood after some reflection how wrong they had been.”

She added that education concerning the Holocaust — the extermination of 6 million Jews by Nazi-led Germany during World War II — needs to continue.

“It’s a difficult concept for students to grasp,” she said. “To trivialize one of history’s most tragic events in a glib, mocking way is just sad.”

Brodkey said the years that have passed since the Holocaust and the deaths of those rescued from concentration camps — few in the JCC’s “Portraits of Survival” display are still living — make keeping the memory of the Holocaust alive even more important.

“It’s getting farther behind us, and the younger generation might not know about it or understand it,” she said. “It’s important that school districts have the resources to teach it properly.”

Radicia said because it was a student discipline issue, he couldn’t make specific comments about the situation.

“I will say this,” he said. “In times where a student presents something in an insensitive manner, educating why it was hurtful is the best course.”

Brodkey said she was unaware of Britt Prince’s status as a highly recruited athlete before meeting her in recent weeks.

“My child is an adult, I don’t live in Elkhorn and I don’t follow basketball,” she said. “But I intend to follow her career from now on and keep working with her and the staff at Elkhorn North.”

As for the future, it remains to be seen what effect the video will have on Britt Prince’s budding basketball career. The 5-foot-11 guard who averaged 24 points as a sophomore has led the Wolves to two state titles in the school’s first two varsity seasons.

But there already have been ramifications. One college that had been recruiting her canceled a visit.

For her part, Britt talked to her basketball teammates about what happened and what she’s learned since. She also put her own lengthy apology on Twitter.

“On Oct. 20, 2022 I made a really ignorant comment that was flat out wrong. And from the bottom of my heart I am so incredibly sorry for any hurt that I caused the Jewish Community. It is never OK to make light of such a horrible event. I am owning my mistake completely and attempting to move forward by making apologies and pledging to educate myself and stand up to all forms of hatred or bigotry. Both words and silence can hurt and this is not what is in my heart.”

Though she oversees a different sport, Creighton volleyball coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth responded on Twitter to Megdal’s article while quoting an unknown author that “Mistakes have the power to turn you into something better than you were before.”

“Lots to learn from this article,” she tweeted. “Proud of (Britt) for owning this and letting others learn from her mistake. As hard as this has been, she will learn and be better for it in the long run.”

JCC administrator Brodkey agreed.

“This was a teachable moment because it was a teenager making a comment out of ignorance,” she said. “There was a real feeling of remorse from Britt, and I know this is something that will shape who she is forever.”