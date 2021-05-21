 Skip to main content
Elkhorn North's first state track champion wasn't planning on going out for the sport
TRACK AND FIELD

Julia Karmazin

Elkhorn North's Julia Karmazin leads the 3200 meter run at the Class B state track and field meet.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska Class C state track and field 2021

There is zero chance of distance runner Julia Karmazin, the first state track champion from Elkhorn North, going out for cross country.

That fall sport is mostly run on golf courses, and when the freshman goes to a course the clubs are with her.

Karmazin took third in last fall’s Class B meet after being the first-round leader.

“I’ve been golfing since I was 2,’’ she said. “My dad’s been coaching me since I’ve had a club in my hand. So I love it.”

Her dad is Nebraska Wesleyan Hall of Fame golfer Kelly Karmazin from Lincoln East.

Because of golf, Julia had never gone out for a spring sport, never run track. She wasn’t planning to this year, either. But she heard there was a winter conditioning program at the school.

“If I can work out and get some exercise in and compete for our school, then I’m going to do it and take the opportunity.”

She shaved more than 18 seconds off her personal best for the 3,200, which had been leading Class B, with her winning time of 11:14.36. She finished 9½ seconds ahead of Gering’s Madison Seiler while never getting pushed.

“I knew I had to get out and get fast,’’ Karmazin said. “And the second I did it, I just knew I put myself in good position.”

Class B’s boys 3,200 champion is young as well. South Sioux City sophomore Mesuidi Ejerso is only the Cardinals’ fourth winner in a track event and the first in a distance race. His winning time was 9:46.96.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

