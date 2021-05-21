Elkhorn North's first state track champion wasn't planning on going out for the sport

There is zero chance of distance runner Julia Karmazin, the first state track champion from Elkhorn North, going out for cross country.

That fall sport is mostly run on golf courses, and when the freshman goes to a course the clubs are with her.

Karmazin took third in last fall’s Class B meet after being the first-round leader.

“I’ve been golfing since I was 2,’’ she said. “My dad’s been coaching me since I’ve had a club in my hand. So I love it.”

Her dad is Nebraska Wesleyan Hall of Fame golfer Kelly Karmazin from Lincoln East.

Because of golf, Julia had never gone out for a spring sport, never run track. She wasn’t planning to this year, either. But she heard there was a winter conditioning program at the school.

“If I can work out and get some exercise in and compete for our school, then I’m going to do it and take the opportunity.”

She shaved more than 18 seconds off her personal best for the 3,200, which had been leading Class B, with her winning time of 11:14.36. She finished 9½ seconds ahead of Gering’s Madison Seiler while never getting pushed.