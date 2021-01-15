Elkhorn North's freshman phenom Britt Prince, 'amazing team culture' key to Wolves' unbeaten start

Simons said Britt also has a high basketball IQ, especially for a freshman.

“You could see her constantly talking and pointing to her teammates,” he said. “To see someone in her first varsity season taking charge like that was something.”

Simons, in his 13th year with the Cavaliers, ended with this thought.

“I don’t like to compare players too much,” he said. “But she’s darn close to one of the best I’ve ever coached against.”

Ann said she’s been told by college coaches that they see Britt as a triple threat.

“They say she can sink 3-pointers, hit the pull-up jumper and get to the rim,” the coach said. “I think our style of playing fast lends itself to her skill set.”

The coach added that she was in no hurry to let her daughter start putting up those shots from behind the arc.

“I’m old school,” Ann said. “I didn’t want her shooting 3s until sixth grade because I wanted her to work on the other parts of her game until she got stronger.”

In a recent 61-39 win over eighth-ranked Omaha Gross, Britt sank three 3-pointers and finished with 20 points. She took three shots in the second half as the Wolves pulled away.