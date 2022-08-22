 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Boyd & Charlies
topical
GOLF

Elkhorn North's Julia Karmazin wins Elkhorn South Invitational

  • Updated
  • 0

Defending Class B champion Julia Karmazin of Elkhorn North shot par 70 at Pacific Springs to win Monday’s Elkhorn South Invitational by four strokes.

Jessie Tackett of team champion Elkhorn South was runner-up with a 74.

The Storm won the eight-team meet by 22 strokes over Gretna.

Results

Team scoring: Elkhorn South 314, Gretna 336, Elkhorn North 345, Bennington 350, Omaha Westside 352, Omaha Central 442, Lincoln High 489, Millard West 515.

Individual leaders: Julia Karmazin, EN, 70; Jessie Tackett, ES, 74; Carly Bea Brown, OW, 75; Alexa Eddie, ES, 79; Callie Nelson, ES, 80; Ellen Bode, ES, 81; Addie Benge, G, 81; Carleigh Reoh, 82; Emily Huff, ES, 84; Sarah Weiss, OW, 84; Kennedy Anderson, B, 84.​

People are also reading…

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Althea Gibson becomes first African-American on US tennis tour

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert