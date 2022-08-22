Elkhorn North's Julia Karmazin wins Elkhorn South Invitational

Defending Class B champion Julia Karmazin of Elkhorn North shot par 70 at Pacific Springs to win Monday’s Elkhorn South Invitational by four strokes.
Jessie Tackett of team champion Elkhorn South was runner-up with a 74.
The Storm won the eight-team meet by 22 strokes over Gretna.
Results
Team scoring: Elkhorn South 314, Gretna 336, Elkhorn North 345, Bennington 350, Omaha Westside 352, Omaha Central 442, Lincoln High 489, Millard West 515.
Individual leaders: Julia Karmazin, EN, 70; Jessie Tackett, ES, 74; Carly Bea Brown, OW, 75; Alexa Eddie, ES, 79; Callie Nelson, ES, 80; Ellen Bode, ES, 81; Addie Benge, G, 81; Carleigh Reoh, 82; Emily Huff, ES, 84; Sarah Weiss, OW, 84; Kennedy Anderson, B, 84.
