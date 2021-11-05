Elkhorn overcomes 'one of the weirdest plays' to defeat Seward in Class B playoffs

How they put the odd play behind them showed that the No. 5-ranked Antlers were ready to move on. Elkhorn put together a vintage 15-play, 91-yard drive that gobbled up 7 minutes, 54 seconds and tied the game 7-7.

Thirteen of the 15 snaps were rushing plays, with the final 26 yards covered by running back Henry Kroger with 8:50 remaining in the first half.

After stopping the No. 8 Bluejays short on a fourth-and-2 near midfield, Elkhorn put together a second scoring drive to take a 13-7 lead. Kroger also ended that drive with a TD run, this one from the 1-yard line.

Seward battled back in the final 2:35 of the half to take a 14-13 lead into the locker room. Gavin Sukup completed his fifth pass of the drive with four seconds remaining, finding Fields just inside the end zone for a 9-yard TD pass.

Elkhorn’s size and strength began to take its toll on the Bluejays after the Antlers regained the lead for good in the second half. It took Elkhorn just five plays at the beginning of the third quarter to score its first of three second-half touchdowns.

Junior quarterback Connor Hunt took off around right end and used a pancake block by Brody Schmielau on the last Seward defender who had a chance to catch him to finish the 45-yard run down the west sideline.