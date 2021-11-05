Elkhorn overcomes 'one of the weirdest plays' to defeat Seward in Class B playoffs

An odd play that officials were prepared for didn’t keep Elkhorn from advancing Friday afternoon in the Class B state football playoffs.
After falling behind 7-0 less than 90 seconds into the quarterfinal round game at Elkhorn Stadium, the Antlers battled back and eventually pulled away in the second half for a 35-20 victory to advance to a semifinal against either Bennington or Waverly.
The wind was blowing so hard before kickoff that officials met for 15 minutes to discuss a rarely-seen scenario — what to do if a punt got high enough that the wind would blow it back behind the line of scrimmage.
Just four plays into the game, that’s exactly what happened. A punt by Seward’s Parker Hammond went straight up and was pushed backward by a strong south wind.
As Elkhorn players cleared the area waiting for a Seward defender to down the ball, Seward’s Christian Fields alertly scooped up the ball and began racing down the east sideline to score the first points of the game.
Caught off guard by the unique circumstance, no Antlers pursued the play, thinking that it was a dead ball. Instead, Seward fans were celebrating a 90-yard return for a touchdown by their senior linebacker just 1:27 into the game.
“I didn’t know a play like that could happen,” Elkhorn coach Dan Feickert said. “We were all screaming into our headsets trying to figure out what just happened. That was one of the weirdest plays I’ve ever seen.”
How they put the odd play behind them showed that the No. 5-ranked Antlers were ready to move on. Elkhorn put together a vintage 15-play, 91-yard drive that gobbled up 7 minutes, 54 seconds and tied the game 7-7.
Thirteen of the 15 snaps were rushing plays, with the final 26 yards covered by running back Henry Kroger with 8:50 remaining in the first half.
After stopping the No. 8 Bluejays short on a fourth-and-2 near midfield, Elkhorn put together a second scoring drive to take a 13-7 lead. Kroger also ended that drive with a TD run, this one from the 1-yard line.
Seward battled back in the final 2:35 of the half to take a 14-13 lead into the locker room. Gavin Sukup completed his fifth pass of the drive with four seconds remaining, finding Fields just inside the end zone for a 9-yard TD pass.
Elkhorn’s size and strength began to take its toll on the Bluejays after the Antlers regained the lead for good in the second half. It took Elkhorn just five plays at the beginning of the third quarter to score its first of three second-half touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Connor Hunt took off around right end and used a pancake block by Brody Schmielau on the last Seward defender who had a chance to catch him to finish the 45-yard run down the west sideline.
The Antlers' defense clamped down on the Bluejays by allowing just 13 yards through the air in the pivotal third quarter. Elkhorn’s final two touchdowns came in the fourth quarter. Senior Hayden Stec capped a 12-play, 66-yard drive with a 3-yard TD run and 7:38 left in the game.
Elkhorn’s first of two fourth-quarter interceptions of Sukup led to the Antlers’ final score. That was a 1-yard TD run by Fields with 5:19 to play.
“We’ve been waiting all year to get some interceptions,” Feickert said. “They were both big plays, and that second one by (Mikey) Hart was a spectacular play right on the sideline. He got one foot inbounds right in front of us.”