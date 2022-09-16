Elkhorn rallies in second half to defeat Omaha Skutt

After taking the lead just 57 seconds in Friday night, Elkhorn found itself trailing Omaha Skutt late in the third quarter. However, the Antlers cashed in on a pivotal fumble recovery and a pair of Connor Hunt touchdown runs, on their way to a 34-13 win over the SkyHawks.

KJ Schenck gave the Antlers the early lead on a 69-yard touchdown run, weaving his way through the Skutt defensive front and down the open field. Schenck had 102 yards on nine carries in the first half, highlighted by that touchdown run.​

But the rest of the first-half offense came from the SkyHawks.

Wyatt Archer got the SkyHawks on the board with 3:15 left in the opening quarter on a 25-yard touchdown run.

Then Skutt quarterback Maccoy Holtam ran in from one yard out on the following drive, giving Skutt its first lead of the night. The SkyHawks missed the extra point, but still led 13-7. A lead they would hold until the 10:16 mark of the third quarter.

From that point on, the Antlers put 27 unanswered points on the board. Hunt scampered into the endzone for his first touchdown of the night from two yards out. The Antlers pinned Skutt at its own 14-yard line on the ensuing kickoff. Then came the play that shifted the momentum.

Elkhorn’s Andrew Salvatore recovered a fumbled pitch by Holtam, giving Elkhorn the ball at the 7-yard-line with a chance to put the game away.

The Skutt defense stood tall on the first three plays, holding the Antlers at the 3-yard-line. Then Hunt converted on a 4th-and-goal, putting the home side ahead 20-13 with 2:26 left in the third quarter.

Mason Villwok added some insurance on a 2-yard touchdown run 4:39 into the final quarter, making it a 27-13 game. Villwok led Elkhorn down field again and played a huge role in setting up Cooper Fedde’s 1-yard touchdown run, too.

Fedde’s run was another successful 4th-and-goal chance and came with just 2:13 left in regulation. His score put the proverbial final nail in the coffin.

No. 3 Skutt (2-2) will be off next week as their contest against Omaha Buena Vista has been ruled a forfeiture. The SkyHawks will return to action on Sept. 29 at Lincoln Pius X.

No. 4 Elkhorn moves to 3-1 on the season and will head on the road and play at Bennington next Friday.

