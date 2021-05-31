Elkhorn’s Drew Christo sets tone during 4-1 win at Collin-Orcutt all-star game

A strong pitching performance was the key to victory Monday night at the annual Collin-Orcutt all-star game.

Seven pitchers combined on a four hitter as the Orcutt squad posted a 4-1 win at Brown Park. The game featuring Metro-area seniors marks the unofficial start of the American Legion baseball season.

Elkhorn’s Drew Christo set the tone as the Orcutts starter. The Nebraska pledge pitched two 1-2-3 innings and struck out four.

He also drove in the game’s first run and was named his team’s Most Valuable Player, earning a $500 scholarship.

“It was fun to be involved with this game,” he said. “It’s been awhile since I’ve been on the mound so my arm felt pretty fresh.”

Christo put the Orcutts ahead in the first inning when he grounded out to first. That brought home Elkhorn teammate Kyler Randazzo, who led off the game with a double.

“It was nice to have so many (four) guys here from Elkhorn,” Christo said. “We’ve known since middle school that this class was going to be pretty special.”

Adding to the Elkhorn flavor was the Orcutts coaching staff – Antlers’ head coach Kyle McCright and Elkhorn South’s Brandon Dahl.