Elkhorn softball returns to Class B state tournament

Elkhorn missed out last season on a chance to defend its Class B state softball championship after being moving to Class A for the 2019-20 school year.

Following that one-year bump that preceded the opening of Elkhorn North, the Antlers returned to Class B and Friday earned one of the eight berths to the state tournament that begins Wednesday in Hastings.

By defeating Blair 7-2 and 10-2 in six innings Friday to win the B-5 district tournament, the No. 6 Antlers are back in the Class B field for the 15th time. In addition to finishing as Class A runner-up last season, Elkhorn was a participant in the 2009 Class A tournament.

Elkhorn’s 2018 championship was the sixth Class B title in school history, and Al Schutte was the third Antlers coach to lead the school to a state championship. According to unofficial calculations, Elkhorn will be the No. 8 seed and play top-ranked Omaha Skutt Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Skutt also is ranked No. 2 in The World-Herald’s all-class Top 10. The only team ahead of Skutt is Papillion-La Vista, the squad Elkhorn fell to in the 2019 Class A title game.

Having played a number of Class A teams this season, coach Al Schutte said recent state tournament experience should help the Antlers against any foe at state.