Elkhorn softball returns to Class B state tournament

Elkhorn missed out last season on a chance to defend its Class B state softball championship after being moving to Class A for the 2019-20 school year.
Following that one-year bump that preceded the opening of Elkhorn North, the Antlers returned to Class B and Friday earned one of the eight berths to the state tournament that begins Wednesday in Hastings.
By defeating Blair 7-2 and 10-2 in six innings Friday to win the B-5 district tournament, the No. 6 Antlers are back in the Class B field for the 15th time. In addition to finishing as Class A runner-up last season, Elkhorn was a participant in the 2009 Class A tournament.
Elkhorn’s 2018 championship was the sixth Class B title in school history, and Al Schutte was the third Antlers coach to lead the school to a state championship. According to unofficial calculations, Elkhorn will be the No. 8 seed and play top-ranked Omaha Skutt Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Skutt also is ranked No. 2 in The World-Herald’s all-class Top 10. The only team ahead of Skutt is Papillion-La Vista, the squad Elkhorn fell to in the 2019 Class A title game.
Having played a number of Class A teams this season, coach Al Schutte said recent state tournament experience should help the Antlers against any foe at state.
“When you’re in the state tournament you’re going to play those teams eventually,” Schutte said. “No, it isn’t ideal, but we look at it as a challenge. The senior girls have been there the last two years, and I think that experience helps out quite a bit.
“Knowing the atmosphere, what to expect when you get down there, that helps.”
Elkhorn was the only visiting team Friday to win a district championship. The Antlers were seeded No. 12 and got off to a slow start in the first game but quickly found their footing to rally for the 7-2 win.
“We lined out twice to take girls out of scoring position, but things settled down after that,” Schutte said. “We played small ball a little bit and manufactured some runs. Blair was ready to roll in the first game, but in the second game our momentum carried over quite a bit.”
Megan Garcia pitched complete games for both victories, giving up two runs in each game. She had plenty of support. Catcher Paige Roessner was 3 for 3 in Game 1, while Nyleigh Carbaugh and Cam Cramer both had two home runs on the day.
The other first round games Wednesday are expected to pit Grand Island Northwest against Seward, Hastings against Crete and Norris against Grand Island Central Catholic. The winners of those first round games would play winner’s bracket games Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Official tournament pairings will be released Saturday by the Nebraska School Activities Association.
All but one of the Class C district tournaments also were played Friday, and all seven of the host teams finished 2-0 to advance to state.
The only district remaining to be played is C-4 in Auburn where the Bulldogs will host a best-of-three series against Ponca at noon Saturday.
West Point GACC, Fairbury, Wahoo Neumann, Hastings St. Cecilia, Kearney Catholic, Malcolm and Central City all advanced to the Class C tournament which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Hastings. GACC is ranked No. 1, and this will be its 10th consecutive state appearance.
Unofficial state pairings
CLASS A
Games played at 11:30 a.m.
Game 1: Papillion-La Vista (32-0) vs. Papillion-La Vista South (22-15)
Game 2: Omaha Marian (24-7) vs. Lincoln East (32-9)(2
Game 3: North Platte (29-9) vs. Lincoln Southeast (30-13)
Game 4: Lincoln Southwest (32-7) vs. Bellevue East (21-13)
CLASS B
Games played at 2 p.m.
Game 1: Omaha Skutt (28-3) vs. Elkhorn (21-12)
Game 2: Grand Island Northwest (25-10) vs. Seward (24-8)
Game 3: Norris (26-4) vs. Grand Island Central Catholic (23-9)
Game 4: Hastings (29-3) vs. Crete (21-10)
