Elkhorn softball scores two runs in eighth inning to defeat Norris

Tired of losing close games, Elkhorn’s seniors met Monday to figure out ways to change that.

The Antlers are 2-0 since that confab after Thursday’s 8-7, eight-inning victory over Norris in a game Elkhorn coach Al Schutte said had the urgency of a state tournament.

“We kept telling them we’re going to have some big innings toward the end of the game,” Schutte said. “It felt really good to finish a game strong like that.”

Elkhorn was 1-3 in one-run games before its second game in six days against its Eastern Midlands Conference rival. One of those one-run loses came against Norris in Saturday’s EMC tournament.

“Things started to change Monday in practice,” Schutte said. “The seniors talked about how they wanted to finish the season strong and how the team needed to stop losing so many close games. The practices this week have been the best of the season.”

Flipping the script on the Class B No. 2 Titans wasn’t going to be easy for the sixth-ranked Antlers.

Turned out Thursday’s rematch featured more offense than expected from both teams. Elkhorn and Norris combined for 27 hits, including three doubles and four home runs.