Elkhorn softball scores two runs in eighth inning to defeat Norris

Tired of losing close games, Elkhorn’s seniors met Monday to figure out ways to change that.
The Antlers are 2-0 since that confab after Thursday’s 8-7, eight-inning victory over Norris in a game Elkhorn coach Al Schutte said had the urgency of a state tournament.
“We kept telling them we’re going to have some big innings toward the end of the game,” Schutte said. “It felt really good to finish a game strong like that.”
Elkhorn was 1-3 in one-run games before its second game in six days against its Eastern Midlands Conference rival. One of those one-run loses came against Norris in Saturday’s EMC tournament.
“Things started to change Monday in practice,” Schutte said. “The seniors talked about how they wanted to finish the season strong and how the team needed to stop losing so many close games. The practices this week have been the best of the season.”
Flipping the script on the Class B No. 2 Titans wasn’t going to be easy for the sixth-ranked Antlers.
Turned out Thursday’s rematch featured more offense than expected from both teams. Elkhorn and Norris combined for 27 hits, including three doubles and four home runs.
Titan ace Alexis Wiggins gave up three of those home runs, including two to Ella Dalton. Wiggins finished with 14 strikeouts in seven innings before giving up three hits that brought home the tying and winning runs.
Elkhorn jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Nyleigh Carbaugh homered to center field after Ari Crafton reached base with a one-out single. Dalton led off the third with the first of her two home runs.
Norris got two of those runs back in the top of the fourth thanks to an RBI double by Grace Dowling and an RBI single by Matthea Boon. Boon, from the No. 9 spot, went 3 for 3 with three RBIs.
The Titans tied the game in the fifth before taking their first lead at 5-3 in the sixth thanks to a two-run home run by Boon.
Elkhorn regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth after Dalton’s three-run homer for a 6-5 Antler lead.
A two-out single by Dowling, who stole second base, paid off in the seventh when Maddy Collier drove her home with an RBI single to tie the game 6-6.
After Norris scored once in the top of the eighth, Elkhorn earned its second one-run win of the season courtesy of RBI singles by Paige Roessner and Mackenzine Madrigal.
Norris (12-3)..........000 212 11—7 14 0
At Elkhorn (10-8)...201 003 02—8 13 0
W: Megan Garcia. L: Alexis Wiggins. 2B: N, Taylor McMurray, Grace Dowding, Maddy Collier. HR: N, Matthea Boon. E, Nyleigh Carbaugh, Ella Dalton 2.
