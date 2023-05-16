A senior-laden Elkhorn South squad needed an upperclassman to step up Tuesday night at the Class A state baseball tournament.

That player was Alex Thomas, who had the big hit in a 6-3 victory over Bellevue West at UNO's Tal Anderson Field to keep the Storm season alive.

Thomas belted a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning to put Elkhorn South ahead to stay. The first baseman is one of 14 seniors for the Storm, who advance to play Lincoln East on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

"I've been working four years for that moment right there," Thomas said. "All the credit to the guys for getting us in that position and I just did my job."

With the game tied 3-3, Trey Mandina led off the sixth with a single. Colton Cain then reached base on a fielder's choice and a walk to Hayden Kelberlau loaded the bases.

Thomas then stroked a single to right to make it 5-3. Cole Eaton followed with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead.

Sophomore reliever Cal Cooper did the rest. The Nebraska commit struck out the side in the sixth and retired Bellevue West in order in the seventh to cap his four-inning, one-run effort.

"Cal came in and shut the door," Storm coach Brandon Dahl said. "We've got a lot of seniors on this team and that's who we're fighting for right now."

Bellevue West led 1-0 but Elkhorn South rallied for two runs in the third on an RBI triple by Eaton and a run-scoring single by Eli Small.

The Thunderbirds tied it in the third on an RBI single by Tyler Jeffus but the Storm went back ahead in the fourth on a run-producing single by Kelberlau. Bellevue West tied it again in the bottom of the inning on an infield throwing error.

That set the stage for the big hit by Thomas in the sixth.

Elkhorn South must defeat Lincoln East — unbeaten so far in the tourney — twice on Wednesday to reach the Class A final Friday.

"Obviously they're a great team," Dahl said. "As long as we're still playing, we'll be ready to go."

Elkhorn South (27-8)........002 103 0—6 8 1

Bellevue West (19-12)......101 100 0—3 7 1

W: Cooper. L: Riggs. 2B: BW, Grego. 3B: ES, Eaton.

