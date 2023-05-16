A senior-laden Elkhorn South squad needed an upperclassman to step up Tuesday night at the Class A state baseball tournament.
That player was Alex Thomas, who had the big hit in a 6-3 victory over Bellevue West at UNO's Tal Anderson Field to keep the Storm season alive.
Thomas belted a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning to put Elkhorn South ahead to stay. The first baseman is one of 14 seniors for the Storm, who advance to play Lincoln East on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
"I've been working four years for that moment right there," Thomas said. "All the credit to the guys for getting us in that position and I just did my job."
With the game tied 3-3, Trey Mandina led off the sixth with a single. Colton Cain then reached base on a fielder's choice and a walk to Hayden Kelberlau loaded the bases.
Thomas then stroked a single to right to make it 5-3. Cole Eaton followed with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead.
Sophomore reliever Cal Cooper did the rest. The Nebraska commit struck out the side in the sixth and retired Bellevue West in order in the seventh to cap his four-inning, one-run effort.
"Cal came in and shut the door," Storm coach Brandon Dahl said. "We've got a lot of seniors on this team and that's who we're fighting for right now."
Bellevue West led 1-0 but Elkhorn South rallied for two runs in the third on an RBI triple by Eaton and a run-scoring single by Eli Small.
The Thunderbirds tied it in the third on an RBI single by Tyler Jeffus but the Storm went back ahead in the fourth on a run-producing single by Kelberlau. Bellevue West tied it again in the bottom of the inning on an infield throwing error.
That set the stage for the big hit by Thomas in the sixth.
Elkhorn South must defeat Lincoln East — unbeaten so far in the tourney — twice on Wednesday to reach the Class A final Friday.
"Obviously they're a great team," Dahl said. "As long as we're still playing, we'll be ready to go."
Elkhorn South (27-8)........002 103 0—6 8 1 Bellevue West (19-12)......101 100 0—3 7 1
W: Cooper. L: Riggs. 2B: BW, Grego. 3B: ES, Eaton.
Nebraska high school state baseball Class B bracket, May 15
Nebraska high school state baseball Class C bracket, May 15
Photos: Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, day 3
Omaha Creighton Prep's Louis Schneckenberger (5) pitches during the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Jackson Williams (28) tracks a ball during the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Jackson Williams (28) fields a ball during the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Joey Hartnett (33) knocks the ball loose from Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Chase (8) while sliding into home during the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Ben Sterbens (11) pitches during the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Tyson Lewis (9) pumps his fist to celebrate an out during the third inning of the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Nick Venteicher (2) slides into home during the 6th inning of the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Joshua Kearney (15) pitches during the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Kaden Struck (14) hits a single during the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Tyson Lewis (9) catches a fly ball during the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West head coach Steve Frey, right, pats Caleb Lanphear, left, on the head during the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday. Lanphear was hit in the face by a pitch in the second inning of the game.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Korey Cozad, left, shakes hands with Omaha Creighton Prep's Coby Hatcher, right, after the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday. Millard West won 9-1.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Tyson Lewis (9) reacts to a balk by Omaha Creighton Prep's pitcher Louis Schneckenberger (5) during the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Coby Hatcher (13) chases down Millard West's Landon Horst (1) during the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's dugout cheers after Omaha Creighton Prep's Grant Sommers (17) strikes out during the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Caleb Lanphear sports a bruised eye during the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday. Lanphear was hit by a pitch during the second inning.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
The crowd watches a foul ball hit by Millard West's Caden Driessen (8) during the Millard West vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Jackson Williams (28) waits for the pitch signal during the Millard West vs. Omaha Creighton Prep NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Korey Cozad (5) smiles after hitting a single during the Millard West vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's batboy Koen McNeil, 10, hustles to retrieve a bat during the Millard West vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Tyson Lewis(9) throws to first for a double play during the Millard West vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Kai Burkey, left, and Owen Laessig, right, celebrate with a chest bump during the first inning of the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday. Lincoln East scored 7 runs in the first inning.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Hayden Kelberlau (11) throws to first during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Owen Laessig, top, jumps over Elkhorn South's Michael Meckna, bottom, after a wild throw to second base during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Paul Shortridge (3) pitches during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Troy Peltz (2) catches a fly ball during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Owen Laessig (6) throws to first during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Jack Ohlrich (3) pitches during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Jeter Worthley (42) hits the ball during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Paul Shortridge (3) smiles as he walks off the field after pitching six and one-third innings during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Connor Johnson (13) pitches during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Owen Laessig (6) fields a ball during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Connor Johnson (13) hugs his teammates after winning the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Paul Shortridge (3) pitches during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Harrison Biester (5) points to the stands after hitting a double during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Trey Mandina, left, tags out Lincoln East's Tanner Peterson, right, during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Eli Small, right, smiles at Lincoln East's Paul Shortridge, left, while leading off of first base during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's AJ Evasco (7) smiles as he rounds second base for a triple during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Tanner Peterson, left, poses with his teammates Owen Laessig, center, and Harrison Biester, right, after Peterson made a diving catch to end the sixth inning during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's infield takes a knee behind Connor Johnson (13) while he warms up to celebrate his 17th birthday during the Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South NSAA Class A baseball winner's bracket game at Werner Park on Monday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: All-Nebraska baseball teams through the years
2022
2022: Front row (from left): Jaxson Cahoy, Millard West; Kale Fountain, Norris; Parker Mooney, Omaha Creighton Prep; captain Cam Kozeal, Millard South; Elliott Peterson, Omaha Creighton Prep; Mason Koch, Millard West. Back row: Ryan Harrahill, Elkhorn North; Jalen Worthley, Lincoln East; Tucker Timmerman, Beatrice; Avery Moore, Millard West; Dalton Bargo, Omaha Westside; Korben Rich, Kearney. Not pictured: Braden Sweet, Millard South; Eli Small, Elkhorn South.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
2021
From left: Bellevue West's Jaxon Jelkin, Bellevue West's Cam Madsen, Norris's Kale Fountain, Millard South's Nate Moquin, Central City's Kale Jensen, Millard South's Brayden Smith, Elkhorn's Drew Christo, Millard South's Cam Kozeal, Fremont Bergan's Carter Sintek, Lincoln East's Keegan Brink, Ralston's Nolan Sailors, Millard West's Jaxson Cahoy, Elkhorn South's Eli Small and Papillion-La Vista South's Jackson Trout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
From left: Max Anderson of Millard West, Austin Callahan of Fremont Bergan, Cole Evans of Grand Island, Caleb Riedel of Millard West, Alex Wize of Omaha Burke, Cooper Prososki of Bennington, Sam Wibbels of Hastings, Tyson Gerdes of Millard South, Drew Wessel of Millard South, Sayer Diederich of Elkhorn South, Noah Greise of Millard South, Cam Frederick of Lincoln Southwest, Connor Barnett of Papillion-La Vista, and Noah Olson of Omaha Burke.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
From left: Lincoln Southeast's Logan Van Treeck, Roncalli's Alex Rodgers, Omaha Burke's Hunter Waugh, Creighton Prep's Dylan Phillips, Millard West's Colby Gomes, Creighton Prep's Owen Richter, Millard South's Kyle Perry, Creighton Prep's Evan Laney, Elkhorn South's Will Reetz, Norris' Zach Argo, Grand Island's Shay Schanaman, Norris' Austin Schultz, Grand Island Cole Evans and Millard South's Drew Gilin.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Front row, from left: Austin Schultz, Norris; Shay Schanaman, Grand Island; Dylan Phillips, Creighton Prep; Drew Gilin, Millard South; Josh Culliver, Creighton Prep; and Isaiah Peterson, Lincoln Southwest. Back row, from left: Perry, Millard South; Max McGuire, Lincoln Southwest; Joe Roecker, Elkhorn; Cam Taylor, Bellevue West; Colby Gomes, Millard West; Noah Sacco, Millard North; Nick Henrichs, Omaha Westside; Garrett Kocis, Millard West.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Back row (left to right): Brett Vosik, Creighton Prep; Cole Stobbe, Millard West; Brandon Bena, Creighton Prep; Spencer Lear, Millard West; Zach Argo, Norris; Joey Machado, Creighton Prep; Nick Nelsen, Blair. Front row: Calvin Rudolph, Millard South; Wyatt Divis, Lincoln Northeast; Jacob Uhing, Elkhorn; Logan Foster, Lincoln Southwest; Jonah Ulane, Millard South; Mojo Hagge, Omaha Skutt; Drew Smith, Elkhorn.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
From left, Seward’s Ben Klenke, Papillion-La Vista’s Jack Kalina, Papillion-La Vista South’s Grant Suponchick, Papillion-La Vista’s Grant Van Scoy, Lincoln Pius X’s Michael Helman, Omaha Westside’s Matt Waldron, Southwest’s Logan Foster, Omaha Westside’s Mike Waldron, Millard West’s Cole Stobbe, Omaha Westside’s Alex Nielsen, Millard North’s Bryce Rogokos, Elkhorn’s Drew Smith and Millard South’s Nate Mallott.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
Clockwise from left: Omaha Skutt's Jake Barton, Papillion-La Vista South's Grant Suponchick, Norris' Byron Hood, Omaha Creighton Prep's Dillon O'Doherty, Omaha Westside's Mike Waldron, Omaha Roncalli's Alec Bohm, Lincoln Pius X's Michael Helman, Omaha Westside's Devin Stueck, Bellevue West's Cole Patterson, Lincoln North Star's Brook Bolles, Norris' Jakson Reetz, Millard West's Logan Jacik, Omaha Westside's Jake Meyers and Omaha Westside's Drew Fitzmorris.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
Front row, from left: Papillion-La Vista South's Josh Kiger; Millard West's Ryan Merrill; Millard South's Jake Huscroft; Lincoln North Star's Tyler Coufal; Wahoo's Quinn McGill; Omaha North's Brendan Jensen; Omaha Creighton Prep's Jeff Albrecht. Back row, from left: Omaha Westside's Mike Waldron; Norris' Jakson Reetz; Lincoln East's Jake Hohensee; Waverly's Sam Tewes; Lincoln Southwest's Brayden Young; Norris' Byron Hood; Omaha Westside's Jake Meyers.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
Back row, left to right: Jordan Schroer, Lincoln Northeast; Taylor Elman, Omaha Creighton Prep; Nate Griep, Millard West; Casey Sayles, Omaha North. Second row: Matt Warren, Omaha Skutt; Brayden Young, Lincoln Southwest; Marcus Ethen, Millard West. Third row: Danny Regan, Millard South; Kevin Connolly, Omaha Creighton Prep; Jack Wilson, Millard North; Jake Placzek, Papillion-La Vista. Front row: Austin Groth, South Sioux City; Danny Suiter, Lincoln Southwest; Colby McPike, Lincoln Northeast.
COREY PERRINE/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
From left top row: Justin Paul, Papillion-La Vista South, Albert Johnson, Papillion-La Vista South, Kyle Kubat, Om. Creighton Prep, Nate Griep, Millard West, Tanner Lubach, Lincoln Southwest, A.J. Ladwig, Millard West, Tyler Lane, Papillion-La Vista South, Casey Gillaspie, Millard North, Adam Morey, Millard West. Bottom row from left: Blake Headley, Millard South, Taylor Doggett, Lincoln Southeast and Quentin Urban, Millard South.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
Kneeling, left to right: Reed Svoboda, Lincoln Northeast; Kyle Kruger, Millard West; Mike Siwa, Om. Burke; Albert Johnson, Papillion-La Vista South; Cody Kottich, Om. Bryan; Brett Bass, Millard West. Standing left to right: Logan Ehlers, Nebraska City; Mike Pritchard, Om. Creighton Prep; A.J. Ladwig, Millard West; Caleb Palensky, Papillion-La Vista South; John Sorensen, Papillion-La Vista; Brad McKewon, Millard South; Joey Jones, Papillion-La Vista; Paul Rosales, Om. Gross.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
Back row from left, are Millard West's Brandon Bass, Millard West's Tyler Niederklein, Omaha Westside's Chris Williams, Columbus' Kurt Farmer, Lincoln Southeast's Josh Scheffert, Lincoln Southwest's Adam Peters, and Omaha Bryan's Aaron Beil. Front row from left are Creighton Prep's Mike Pritchard, Omaha Creighton Prep's Ryan Briggs, Nebraska City's Logan Ehlers, Omaha Westside's Jory Goldstrom, Millard South's Ty Kildow, Omaha Northwest's Kyle Kinman, and Papillion-La Vista South's Brian Donohoe.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
First row, from left: Millard West's Steve Jensen, Omaha Gross' Brandon Winkelmann, Millard South's Ty Kildow, Grand Island's Kash Kalkowski, Millard North's Brett Koehn, Millard North's Blake Brisson and Lincoln North Star's Jake Benne. Second Row, from left: Ralston's Derek Landis, Omaha Creighton Prep's Derek Nelson, Omaha Creighton Prep's Joe Holtmeyer, Omaha Creighton Prep's Zane Hinkel, Papillion-La Vista South's Kendall Wehrle, Lincoln Southeast's Jake Kuebler and Lincoln Southeast's Josh Scheffert.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
Standing (left to right, clockwise), John Reiss, Papillion-La Vista; Mark Waldron, Omaha Creighton Prep; Casey Hauptman, Millard South; David Hulsebus, Millard West; Ben Kline, Omaha Central; Kent Urban, Lincoln Northeast; Ty Kildow, Millard South; Kash Kalkowski, Grand Island; Jonas Dufek, Millard West; and Matt Freeman, Elkhorn. Sitting (left to right, clockwise) are Zach Willand, Papillion-La Vista South; Travis Parker, Lincoln Northeast; Drew Daubman, Omaha Westside; and Taylor Weisbeck, Papillion-La Vista.
MAGGIE RIFE/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
Front row (from left), Bobby Lackovic, Omaha Skutt; Bryant Cotton, Omaha Central; Shaun Hoover, Millard West; Sam Murphy, Omaha Westside; Marcus Palimenio, Omaha Westside; Mark Waldron, Omaha Creighton Prep. Back row, Charlie Shaver, Elkhorn; Ian Dike, Lincoln Southwest; Kent Urban, Lincoln Northeast; Danny Hunter, Papillion-La Vista; Casey Hauptman, Millard South; Wyatt Kirwan, Omaha Westside; Pat Krebs, Omaha Creighton Prep. Not pictured, Brandon Kirsch, Papillion-La Vista South.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005
Clockwise from upper left: Omaha Westside's Tyler Knust, Omaha Burke's Tony Martin, Omaha Burke's Erik Bird, Millard South's Derrick Kendrick, Millard North's Robbie Knight, Millard North's Conor Gillaspie, Omaha Central's David Cleveland, Millard North's Jason Jewell, Millard West's Jon Reed, Omaha Westside's Darin Ruf, Millard North's Sam Merrill, Omaha Westside's Sam Murphy, Bellevue East's Tyler Cloyd and Omaha Skutt's Zach Herr.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004
Left to right, sitting: Tony Martin, Omaha Burke; Tyler Goodro, Omaha Creighton Prep; Scott Kaskie, Papillion-La Vista; Sam Merrill, Millard North; Connor O'Neill, Omaha Westside; Kevin Dooley, Papillion-La Vista; Matt Bowers, Omaha Roncalli; Dustin Koca, Omaha Westside. Kneeling: Jared Erspamer, Millard South; Tim Huber, Omaha Creighton Prep; Ryan Wehrle, Papillion-La Vista. Standing: Drew Schwab, Omaha Westside; Steve Winkelmann, Omaha Gross.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!