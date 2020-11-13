Elkhorn South defeats Kearney to advance to Class A state football championship

Elkhorn South defeated Kearney 10-3 on Friday night to advance to the Class A state football championship.
The Storm trailed 3-0 at halftime but got a 20-yard field goal from Carsen Crouch and a 1-yard touchdown run from Cole Ballard to take the lead.
The Elkhorn South defense did the rest as the Storm moved its record to 10-1.
Kearney finished the season 5-5.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
Nebraska high school state football champions since 2004
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports