Elkhorn South defeats Lincoln Southeast with Husker coach Scott Frost in attendance

As a result of the win, Elkhorn South (8-1) won its seventh straight game heading into the opening round of the Class A playoffs that start next week. The Storm will host at least one game and perhaps several. Lincoln Southeast (5-4) will be on the road to start the playoffs after losing four of its last six.

Elkhorn South opened scoring with a nine-play, 78-yard drive, highlighted by Skradis hitting Daly for 36 and 26-yard passes, the latter of which came on fourth-and-13, down to the Southeast 1. Skradis, who carried the ball 18 times for 70 yards, dove into the end zone one play later.

The Knights (5-4) answered early in the second quarter after a long punt return set them up inside the Storm 30. Nate McCashland hit a 37-yard field goal after the Southeast drive stalled.

On the Storm’s ensuing drive, Skradis converted a third-and-eight when he hit Daly up the seam for 45 yards. Four plays later, Skradis found Carsen Crouch for nine yards on fourth-and-eight, then finished off the ten-play, 80-yard drive with a 11-yard zone read keeper. Skradis hit 7 of 10 passes for 131 yards in the opening half while Daly had four grabs for 112 yards. Daly finished the game with seven catches for 136. Rosenberg praised Daly’s work at corner as much as his receiving play.