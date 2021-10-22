Elkhorn South defeats Lincoln Southeast with Husker coach Scott Frost in attendance

LINCOLN — Its top back in sweatpants and his backup leaving after a first quarter injury, Elkhorn South’s vaunted rush attack hit more than a few first half snags in a 21-10 win over Lincoln Southeast Friday night.
So it was a good thing, as Nebraska coach Scott Frost watched several 2022 and 2023 prospects behind one end zone at Seacrest Field, that Storm quarterback Will Skradis packed a strong left arm and durable legs for the road trip.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder served as the team’s primary ballcarrier on QB keepers but, more importantly, hit one big pass after another — especially to slot receiver Blake Daly — on a chilly night when neither team could bust big runs on the ground. Skradis completed 11 of 17 passes for 161 yards as 1,000-yard rusher Cole Ballard watched from the sidelines and backup Cole Pietig left after three first quarter carries.
“We had to increase his workload tonight to get things done, and he was ready for the task,” Elkhorn South coach Guy Rosenberg said. He declined to say how long Ballard or Pietig might be out.
Skradis welcomed the added responsibility.
“I had confidence in our receivers and our line, blocking well, just giving me time to throw it and our receivers running great routes,” Skradis said. “It felt great. I loved it. It’s really fun, throwing it.”
As a result of the win, Elkhorn South (8-1) won its seventh straight game heading into the opening round of the Class A playoffs that start next week. The Storm will host at least one game and perhaps several. Lincoln Southeast (5-4) will be on the road to start the playoffs after losing four of its last six.
Elkhorn South opened scoring with a nine-play, 78-yard drive, highlighted by Skradis hitting Daly for 36 and 26-yard passes, the latter of which came on fourth-and-13, down to the Southeast 1. Skradis, who carried the ball 18 times for 70 yards, dove into the end zone one play later.
The Knights (5-4) answered early in the second quarter after a long punt return set them up inside the Storm 30. Nate McCashland hit a 37-yard field goal after the Southeast drive stalled.
On the Storm’s ensuing drive, Skradis converted a third-and-eight when he hit Daly up the seam for 45 yards. Four plays later, Skradis found Carsen Crouch for nine yards on fourth-and-eight, then finished off the ten-play, 80-yard drive with a 11-yard zone read keeper. Skradis hit 7 of 10 passes for 131 yards in the opening half while Daly had four grabs for 112 yards. Daly finished the game with seven catches for 136. Rosenberg praised Daly’s work at corner as much as his receiving play.
“He’s an all-state player,” Rosenberg said. “Corner, multiple receiver spots, punter. He does a lot of things well. Clutch player.”
After a scoreless third quarter, Elkhorn South added a one-yard touchdown from Jacob Walter, the third-string back while the Knights, spurred by a 18-yard fourth-down pass and 24-yard scramble from backup quarterback Owen Baxter, scored on a Baxter sneak with just over a minute left.
Frost, out of the road recruiting for the first time in more than 600 days, attended the game with outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson to watch multiple players, including 2022 commit Jake Appleget and 2023 commit Gunnar Gottula from Lincoln Southeast and multiple 2023 targets. Dawson, the special teams coordinator, may have been eyeing Elkhorn South kicker Carsen Crouch — son of former Husker Eric Crouch — as well.
Elkhorn South (8-1);7;7;0;7—21
At Lincoln Southeast (5-4);0;3;0;7—10
ES: Will Skradis 1 run (Carsen Crouch kick)
LSE: Nate McCashland 37 FG
ES: Skradis 11 run (Crouch kick)
ES: Jacob Walter 1 run (Crouch kick)
LSE: Owen Baxter 1 run (McCashland kick)
