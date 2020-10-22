Elkhorn South defeats Papillion-La Vista South to win Metro Conference volleyball title

Elkhorn South successfully defended it’s Metro Conference volleyball title Thursday night with a thrilling five-set victory over Papillion-La Vista South 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10.

The Class A No. 2-ranked Storm rallied from a 21-16 deficit to take the first set, but the top-ranked Titans bounced back to win the second.

The Storm built a 16-10 lead in the third set before eventually winning. Then in the fourth set, Papio South broke free from an 8-8 tie to force a fifth.

The Storm took a quick 3-0 lead in the decisive fifth set. Kylie Weeks had five kills in the final set, while Nebraska commit Rylee Gray had four of her 28 kills in that set.

