Elkhorn South defeats Papillion-La Vista South to win Metro Conference volleyball title

Elkhorn South's Katie Galligan (6) competes in the Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South Metro Conference championship match at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Elkhorn South won in five sets. Elkhorn South won in five sets.
Papillion-La Vista South's Breckyn Moore (3) and Aliah Clarke (4) both go up for a block in the Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South Metro Conference championship match at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Elkhorn South won in five sets. Elkhorn South won in five sets.
Elkhorn South's Kylie Weeks (5) gets a play beside teammate Estella Zatechka (2) in the Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South Metro Conference championship match at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Elkhorn South won in five sets.
Elkhorn South fans cheer during the Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South Metro Conference championship match at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Elkhorn South won in five sets.
Papillion-La Vista South's Andjelija Ptrovic (8) competes in the Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South Metro Conference championship match at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Elkhorn South won in five sets.
Papillion-La Vista South's Ava LeGrand (11) serves the ball in the Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South Metro Conference championship match at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Elkhorn South won in five sets.
Papillion-La Vista South's Emma O'Neill (10) competes in the Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South Metro Conference championship match at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Elkhorn South won in five sets.
Elkhorn South celebrates a play in the Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South Metro Conference championship match at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Elkhorn South won in five sets.
Elkhorn South's Madi Woodin (10) serves the ball in the Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South Metro Conference championship match at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Elkhorn South won in five sets.
Elkhorn South head coach Chelsea Potter, bottom right, talks to her team during a break in the Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South Metro Conference championship match at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Elkhorn South won in five sets.
Elkhorn South's Estella Zatechka (2) serves the ball in the Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South Metro Conference championship match at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Elkhorn South won in five sets.
Papillion-La Vista South fans cheer during the Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South Metro Conference championship match at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Elkhorn South won in five sets.
Elkhorn South's Madi Woodin (10) sets the ball in the Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South Metro Conference championship match at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Elkhorn South won in five sets.
Papillion-La Vista South cheerleaders perform during a break the Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South Metro Conference championship match at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Elkhorn South won in five sets.
Papillion-La Vista South's Lauren Medeck (12) competes in the Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South Metro Conference championship match at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Elkhorn South won in five sets.
Papillion-La Vista South head coach Katie Tarman watches her team during the Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South Metro Conference championship match at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Elkhorn South won in five sets.
Papillion-La Vista South's Stella Adeyemi (7) celebrates a play with her team in the Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South Metro Conference championship match at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Elkhorn South won in five sets.
Elkhorn South's Rylee Gray (14) holds Jantzen Potter, 3, the son of head coach Chelsea Potter, after the Storm's win of the Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South Metro Conference championship match at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Elkhorn South won in five sets.
Elkhorn South players hold up their plaque and medals following the Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South Metro Conference championship match at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Elkhorn South won in five sets.
Elkhorn South's Katie Galligan (6) hugs family and friends following the Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South Metro Conference championship match at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Elkhorn South won in five sets.
Elkhorn South gets a photo following the Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South Metro Conference championship match at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Elkhorn South won in five sets.
Photos: Elkhorn South volleyball takes down Papio South in Metro final
Elkhorn South successfully defended it’s metro conference volleyball title Thursday night with a thrilling 3 to 2 victory over Papillion La Vista South.
As the season winds down, coaches are talking more about the hope of making it to the end. Even with pandemic protocol in place — most notably masks and constant sanitizing — it hasn’t always been enough.