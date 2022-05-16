Elkhorn South distance runners aiming for a historic week at state track meet

A storm has transformed the state’s all-time track and field charts this year, and two runners from Elkhorn South’s Storm are among those bringing the lightning-fast times.

Gabe Hinrichs in boys and Jaci Sievers in girls each has made the all-time top 10s in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. Hinrichs also is the only runner who’s on the charts in the three longest races, including the 800.

When the state meet starts Wednesday at Burke Stadium, the two Storm distance runners will be among the group that has put up 29 chart marks. It’s an unusually high number and no other year comes close in having such representation on the updated charts – next is 2014 with 19.

Very extraordinary. Which Elkhorn South boys coach Tim Ebers said applies to Hinrichs and Sievers.

“Both are driven to be the best they can be in all aspects of the process,’’ he said. “They have outstanding work habits, disciplined, mentally tough, and demanding the most out of themselves.”

Hinrichs is the defending gold medalist in the 1,600 and 3,200. He was second in the 800 in 2021 to Lincoln Northeast’s Daniel Romary, who missed this season because of injury.

The Notre Dame-bound runner is No. 2 all-time in the 1,600 at 4:10.35 and No. 2 in the 3,200 at 8:57.80.

He’s chasing the chart-toppers, Milo Greder of Omaha Westside (4:09.6 hand-held in 2017) in the 1,600 and Seth Hirsch of Millard West (8:51.23 in 2017) in the 3,200. Hinrichs is ninth in the 800 with his 1:52.61 from last season, slightly better than his best this season of 1:52.73.

Only five boys have pulled off the distance triple in Class A. Barney Hill of Boys Town was first in 1973, followed by Tim Wakeland of Bellevue West in 1982, Nate Nielsen of Lincoln Southeast in 1987, Cortney Lamb of Southeast in 1995 and Brian Turner of Millard North in 1999. Hill, Wakeland and Turner were all-class gold medalists in all three.

Hinrichs ran cross country throughout high school, winning Class A and the all-class gold as a senior, but was a baseball player his first two years of high school before switching.

"If you look at where Gabe and Jaci started as runners in ninth grade, their growth and improvement really stand out,’’ said Ebers, who coaches Sievers in cross country. “It is a joy to work with them daily as they are great kids and very coachable. Both represent our team and the sport of track field with class.”

Sievers, a former swimmer, is sixth on the girls 3,200-meter chart at 10:38.49. She’s 10th in the 1,600.

That race on Thursday will bring together four of the all-time Top 10, quite possibly a first for the state meet that started for girls in 1971. And it will be the first time this season all four have been in the same race.

Omaha Westside sophomore Stella Miner is fourth at 4:53.90, Lincoln Southwest senior Brianna Rinn is fifth with her 2021 best time of 4:54.74 and defending 1,600 and 3,200 gold medalists Elli Dahl of Fremont eighth at 4:55.77. Rinn is headed to Utah, Dahl to Nebraska.

“There's so many great girls on the distance side this year,’’ Sievers said. “It's been amazing to compete against all those awesome runners and it's going to be so fun at state to see what we can do.”

