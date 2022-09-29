Elkhorn South holds off late rally to down Millard North

Postseason play doesn’t officially begin for Nebraska’s high school softball programs until Monday, but a showdown between two of Class A’s top teams Thursday offered a glimpse into what’s in store for fans the next two weeks.

No. 4 Elkhorn South jumped to a 6-1 lead after three innings and held off a pair of late rallies by No. 3 Millard North to finish the regular season with a 7-5 Metro Conference victory.

Storm ace Kennadi Borngrebe struck out six and scattered seven hits while going 3 of 3 at the plate that included a three-run home run and four RBIs.

“This was a district final or state tournament-type game,” Storm coach Elliot Haack said. “It’s important to be a part of games like this before you get to the postseason. It was also nice to come out with a win.”

After setting the Mustangs (21-6) down in order in the top of the first inning, Borngrebe gave herself a cushion in the bottom half.

Emily Gerardy laced a one-out triple before Allie Cromer coaxed a walk from Millard North starter Jayda Juarez. Borngrebe then clubbed a three-run home run to center.

Hitting home runs at the Storm’s field isn’t an easy task. That’s because the outfield fence is 225 feet from home plate; most high school fields feature fences set up 200 feet away. Borngrebe’s bomb touched down roughly 15 feet beyond the fence.

Millard North scored once in the second as Hayden Nelson led off with a single to right field and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Bri Naidas.

The Storm (22-8) posted another three-spot in the bottom of the third. Gerardy led off with a bunt single, advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on Cromer’s single. Cromer later raced home when a ball was misplayed by left fielder Kymmia Roberts-Brown to put Elkhorn South ahead 5-1. That’s when Millard North coach Travis Unzicker brought in Desi Cuevas.

Borngrebe’s courtesy runner, Alli Borkowski, eventually scored on a groundout to first by pinch-hitter Elle Peterson to put the Storm ahead 6-1.

“It’s too bad in a big game that we were so undisciplined,” Unzicker said. “On one pitch we were down 3-0, and that put us in a hole. We told them that the postseason started tonight. We wanted to win that game, but they were the team that got the big hit in every situation.”

Elkhorn South’s seventh run was Cromer’s third of the game. After leading off with a single and moving to second on Borngrebe’s third hit of the game, Cromer advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Tarisa Frans’ groundout.

Millard North cut its deficit to 7-3 when Cuevas launched a two-run home run to left field. A double play by the Storm to end the inning short-circuited the Mustangs’ rally.

The Mustangs continued to battle in the seventh. Maddie McGee led off with a double and eventually scored on a single by Carley Stych. Two Storm errors helped Millard North’s cause as Stych scored. But Borngrebe got Nelson to strike out for the final out and send Elkhorn South into the postseason winner of eight of its past 10 games.

Haack liked the way the Storm got the job done with only one strikeout the entire game.

“Our girls put together good at-bats all night,” Haack said. “We’ve been trying to cut back on the strikeouts, and we had a lot less of those tonight. We just wanted to put the ball in play and give ourselves a chance.”

Millard North (21-6) …....... 010 002 2 – 5 7 1

At Elkhorn South (22-8)….. 303 010 x – 7 9 3

W: Kennadi Borngrebe. L: Jayda Juarez. 2B: MN, Carley Stych, Desi Cuevas, Maddie McGee. 3B: ES, Emily Gerardy. HR: MN, Cuevas. ES, Borngrebe.