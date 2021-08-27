Elkhorn South makes lots of big plays, including an 87-yard TD pass, to beat Millard West

In a game filled with big plays, Will Skradis and Blake Daly hooked up on the biggest.

Skradis hit Daly with a tie-breaking 87-yard touchdown strike Friday night to lift Elkhorn South to a 35-21 home win over Millard West in the season opener for both schools.

The game was delayed more than an hour because of inclement weather.

Seven of the eight touchdowns were 29 yards or more, with two more than 85 yards.

Millard West had tied the game with 11:14 left when Nathan Pederson ran 86 yards for a score. It was his third touchdown of the game.

A little more than a minute later, Skradis found Daly behind the Wildcats secondary. Daly raced in for the go-ahead score, and Carsen Crouch added the extra point.

Millard West drove to the Elkhorn South 38 with 4:37 left, but a pass by quarterback Brody Peterson fell incomplete.

On the next play, Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard ran 62 yards for his third touchdown of the night. He finished with 175 yards on nine carries.

Pederson was the workhorse for Millard West, carrying 35 times for 257 yards.