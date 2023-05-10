Eunice and Lucy Cho have had to rally to defeat Elkhorn South's Alyx Schieber and Julia Dittrick a few times this spring.

So Wednesday's comeback in the Metro tournament semifinals wasn't unchartered territory for the Millard North pair.

After dropping the opening set, the sister duo earned a spot in Thursday's final with a 3-6, 6-1, 10-5 victory.

"We've kind of noticed they start out really strong, so we keep that in the back of our heads and keep playing the way we do," Eunice said.

North has won all five matches against the Storm this season, which included a comeback from 5-1 down in an eight-game pro set.

Wednesday's match was the first time they've played the best-of-three sets. In the first set, Elkhorn South never trailed as it broke a 3-3 tie by winning the final three games.

"After the first set, we were able to restart and play like it was a whole new game," Lucy said.

After winning the second set, Millard North trailed 4-3 in the 10-point tiebreaker. But the Chos won the next six points en route to the victory, improving to 28-2.

North will face Omaha Marian's Torrey McManus and Jada Vosik in the No. 1 doubles final, which is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. North and Marian have split a pair of matches this season.

Millard North, Marian and Elkhorn South also will compete for the team title. Elkhorn South and Marian are tied for first with 32 points, while North is next with 28.

The 1 singles final features Elkhorn South freshman Ratna Kang against Westside sophomore Grace Greenwald. They have played just once this spring, with Kang winning 8-3, but they often played each other when they were growing up.

"She's just a really solid player," Greenwald said. "I'm going to try to move her around a little more, but she hits everything back."

Greenwald showed off a strong service game as she reached the final with a 6-0, 6-2 semifinal win over Marian's Cecilia Regan. Kang defeated Millard North's Apoorva Kasireddy 6-1, 6-0.

Results

Team scores: Elkhorn South 32, Omaha Marian 32, Millard North 28, Omaha Westside 22, Millard West 16.5, Papillion-La Vista 13.25, Bellevue West 13, Gretna 12.25, Omaha Burke 5.75, Papio South 4.25, Omaha Central 3.25, Millard South 2.5, Omaha Bryan 1.75, Omaha Benson 1.5, Bellevue East 1, Omaha Northwest 1, Omaha North .25, Omaha South .25, Omaha Westview 0.

Individual semifinals: No. 1 singles: Ratna Kang, ES, def. Apoorva Kasireddy, MN, 6-1, 6-0. Grace Greenwald, OW, def. Cecilia Regan, Marian, 6-0, 6-2. No. 2 singles: Aly Sherman, ES, def. Ava Schroeder, OW, 6-1, 6-3. Ellen Crotzer, Marian, def. Michaela Altman, MN, 1-6, 6-2, 10-5. No. 1 doubles: Torrey McManus-Jada Vosik, Marian, def. CJ Jocson-Sonny Sobczyk, BW, 6-1, 6-0. Eunice Cho-Lucy Cho, MN, def. Julia Dittrick-Alyx Schieber, ES, 3-6, 6-1, 10-5. No. 2 doubles: Lauren Mendlick-Heidi Hans, Marian, def. Ellie Lampe-Regan Hennessey, MW, 6-2, 6-1. Mia Deleidi-Isa Hustad, ES, def. Puji Mudhelli-Meruni Are, MN, 6-3, 6-2.

