Elkhorn South punches Storm's first ticket to Class A boys state basketball tournament

Elkhorn South kicked off Tuesday night's slate of seven Class A district basketball championship games with a rousing 72-53 upset of No. 4 Omaha Central.

The victory for the 17-8 Storm sends Elkhorn South to the Class A state tournament in Lincoln for the first time in school history. The Storm have been to state as a Class B school.

Central, which fell to 20-7, still has a chance at the one wild card berth pending the outcome of the other six district finals.

Alec Noonan led all scorers with 27 points, while Storm teammate Henry Burt scored 15 points and pulled down a game-high six rebounds. Jayden Dawson led Central with 19 points.

