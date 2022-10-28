Elkhorn South races to blowout win over Lincoln East behind five Cole Ballard touchdowns

Cole Ballard pushed his season touchdown total to 38 in ten games by getting five Friday night in No. 2 Elkhorn South’s 48-20 win over Lincoln East in the Class A first round.

Carson Rauner rushed for 246 yards on 17 carries.

Meanwhile, East’s running game went in reverse. Its longest run was 5 yards and it ended with a negative-42 yards on 11 carries.

Junior quarterback Rauner started the night with a 66-yard scoring run on (10-0) Elkhorn South’s second play from scrimmage.

Ballard followed by scoring from the Spartans 22, 41, 5 and 2 and from his 16. The 84-yarder in the third quarter took awhile to be registered, as a flag was picked up. It was determined that the two East defenders chasing him collided without Storm help.

East (5-5) was without sophomore starter Jeter Worthley. Spartans coach John Gingery said his quarterback suffered a shoulder injury last week against Gretna.

Owen Laessig got the start and was 24 of 39 for 233 yards and second-quarter touchdown passes of 7 yards to Connor Shelton and 53 yards to Kamdyn Roebke. He got a third late in the game on an 11-yarder to Noah Burhoop.

East’s first six carries went backward and it ended the half with negative-28 yards rushing. And their leading rusher, Dash Bauman, was crushed while delivering a halfback pass to new NU pledge Malachi Coleman for 34 yards. Bauman did not play again.

Coleman was targeted three times in the first half. He had one drop. The catch was his only one of the game.

Elkhorn South’s other touchdown was on a 13-yard run by Brady Bousquet in the third quarter.

Lincoln East (5-5).........0 13 0 7 — 20

Elkhorn South (10-0)...27 7 14 0 — 48

ES: Carson Rauner 66 run (Riley Hodges kick)

ES: Cole Ballard 22 run (Hodges kick)

ES: Ballard 41 run (kick failed)

ES: Ballard 5 run (Hodges kick)

LE: Connor Shelton 7 pass from Owen Laessig (Colin Nehe kick)

ES: Ballard 2 run (Hodges kick)

LE: Kamdyn Roebke 53 pass from Laessig (PAT failed)

ES: Brady Bousquet 13 run (Hodges kick)

ES: Ballard 84 run (Hodges kick)

LE: Noah Burhoop 11 pass from Laessig (Nehe kick)​

