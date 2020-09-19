 Skip to main content
Elkhorn South remains undefeated after three-set win over Norris
VOLLEYBALL

Elkhorn South remains undefeated after three-set win over Norris

LINCOLN — Kylie Weeks had 20 kills Saturday to lead Elkhorn South to a three-set win over Norris at the Lincoln Public Schools Classic.

The undefeated Storm rallied in the best-of-three match to post a 28-30, 25-13, 25-21 victory. Elkhorn South won its pool to earn a share of the LPS Classic title.

Nebraska recruit Rylee Gray had 10 kills and four blocks for the Class A No. 1 Storm.

All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years

