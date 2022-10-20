Elkhorn South’s Cole Ballard finishing high school career on a scoring spree

Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard is making a name for himself in his last high school season.

In just eight games, the senior is up to 31 touchdowns, surpassing his 23 from last season. Last Friday against Omaha Burke, he scored seven touchdowns just in the first half, leading the Storm to a 55-14 win and tying the Class A state record for single game touchdowns.

With Elkhorn South's 8-0 record so far this season, Ballard believes his team can be state championship contenders once again. With how the 6-foot, 190-pound senior is performing, his talent and commitment to the team are key components to getting the Storm to hoist the state trophy under the Memorial Stadium lights.

“He really understands the game and how all the pieces fit together,” Elkhorn South coach Guy Rosenberg said. “He is never satisfied, always looking for ways to get bigger, faster, and stronger off the field and helping his team get there too.”

Ballard, when he started playing tackle football in second grade he was physically gifted, allowing him to play with older kids. He became addicted to the sport, and continued to improve each year on a club team and at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School before starting high school.

It also helped that two older brothers, Connor and Caden Ballard, helped foster Cole’s competitive nature. His brothers also played football for Elkhorn South.

“My brothers have pushed me and I've learned a lot from them,” Cole Ballard said, “I wouldn't be the player that I am today without them.”

By the time Ballard got to high school, he was already a standout player as a freshman, moving up with a select few players to play on varsity his sophomore year. What stood out to Rosenburg was Ballard's football IQ and his versatility as a player, speaking to the fact that Ballard plays in the safety and special teams position along with running back.

Ballard started track his junior year as a sprinter, which he believes has also contributed to his improvement in speed, flexibility and injury prevention.

Along with four other players, Ballard was voted as team captain by his team this season, a big honor that Ballard takes pride in. According to Rosenberg, Ballard is a player that leads by example from his hard work and humble attitude.

“He understands the value of practice and shows what it looks like to finish and pay attention to detail,” Rosenberg said. “He is a positive, confident leader, and holds himself to high standards.”

Ballard’s dedication to his team even went so far as to playing with a fractured spine in the state playoffs last season. Despite losing against Gretna in the second round, Ballard said being able to play with his team was worth it.

After a 9-2 season record last year, Ballard believes Elkhorn South is bound for championship contention once again, adding that he believes the offensive line is one of the best in the state.

“I can't describe how impressive they are right now,” Ballard said, “They have definitely helped contribute to my success.”

Besides his teammates and coaches, Ballard said what motivates him is the support of his family, who have been key supporters of the Elkhorn South football program.

“They've done a lot for me and so I want to play for them,” Ballard said.

While Ballard desires to continue his career at the collegiate level, he is taking his time and will focus on making a decision once the season is over. So far he is looking at a walk-on opportunity at Nebraska, South Dakota State, St. Thomas, and Augustana. Ballard has also had game-day visits to Kansas State and North Dakota State.

Despite Ballard’s success and records, Rosenberg said that the accolades don't really matter to Ballard and that he is all about the team's success and being unselfish.

“He is very appreciative of all his teammates for putting him in a position to be that successful and all the hard work they've done to get our team where it's at,” Rosenberg said.

Rosenberg added that Ballard’s success on the field comes from many attributes, but through it all he puts the team first. These attributes and a team-first mentality is what makes Ballard key for the Storm as they look for a successful state showing.

“The accumulation of reps and experience and constant work ethic — that's a recipe for a great player,” Rosenberg said. “Especially when you're a talented player like Cole.”