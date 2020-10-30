Elkhorn South shuts out Fremont in second round of Class A playoffs

Elkhorn South needed less than six minutes Friday night to turn a sluggish start into a rout with a 44-0 victory over Fremont in the second round of the Class A state football playoffs.

After scoring on their opening drive, the 7-1 Storm only got a 29-yard field goal from Carsen Crouch the remainder of the first half of the game played at Elkhorn Stadium.

Things quickly changed after halftime as the No. 4-ranked Storm scored three touchdowns in a stretch of 5:50 to jump ahead 31-0 and easily advance to the Nov. 6 quarterfinals.

A 5-yard touchdown run by sophomore Cole Ballard, a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown by linebacker Sam Hoskinson — his second pick of the quarter — and a 48-yard TD run by quarterback Dilan Krause turned the tide for the Storm.

Another Ballard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter — this one a 6-yard run up the middle — put Elkhorn South ahead 37-0. Quarterback Will Skradis closed the scoring with a 12-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter.

