Elkhorn South volleyball sweeps Gretna on the Storm's senior night
VOLLEYBALL

The defending Class A volleyball champion appears to be peaking at the right time.

Third-ranked Elkhorn South had no problem with fifth-ranked Gretna on Tuesday night, rolling to a 25-18, 25-18, 25-10 win. The Storm moved to 24-6 while the visiting Dragons fell to 20-7.

"There were a lot of things going on tonight that could have distracted us," Elkhorn South coach Chelsea Potter said. "The girls went out and had fun."

It was the last match for the Storm before next week's Metro Conference tournament, which will be followed by districts.

"I was excited by the way we played," Potter said. "Gretna always is a tough opponent and I have a lot of respect for (coach) Mike Brandon and his program."

Elkhorn South never trailed in the first set and won by seven. Annie Millard had four kills and Mia Mroczek had three kills and two blocks.

It was much the same in the second set as Gretna's last lead came at 5-4. Arkansas pledge Kylie Weeks and Mroczek each had five kills as the Storm grabbed a 2-0 advantage in the match.

Elkhorn South poured it on in the third set, opening a 9-4 lead that grew to 20-8. An ace by Missouri pledge Estella Zatechka ended it and sent the Storm fans home happy on senior night.

Weeks led the way with 13 kills while Mroczek had nine and Kaitlin Thiebauth eight. South Dakota pledge Madi Woodin dished out 40 assists while Zatechka, the team's libero, had a busy night — three aces, two assists and a kill to go with several digs.

"Estella was everywhere," Potter said. "All our defensive players have been stepping it up."

Freshman Elle Heckenlively led the Dragons with 14 kills.

Gretna (20-7).................18  18  10

Elkhorn South (24-6).....25  25  25

G (kills-aces-blocks): Faith Frame 0-1-0, Skylar McCune 7-0-0, Hanna Loseke 1-0-0, Hailey Zimmerman 4-0-0, Paige Prentice 1-2-0, Malia Struve 2-0-1, Brena Mackling 0-1-0, Elle Heckenlively 10-0-0, Hayden Hart 2-0-0, Jadeyn Smidt 1-0-0, Savannah Shelburne 0-1-0.

ES: Estella Zatechka 1-3-0, Annie Millard 7-0-0, Kylie Weeks 13-0-0, Kaitlin Thiebauth 8-0-0, Maddie Henry 1-0-0, Madi Woodin 1-0-0, Izzy Junior 0-1-0, Mia Mroczek 9-0-4, Delaney Burge 7-0-0.

Set assists: G 25 (Shelburne 13, Mackling 12); ES 45 (Woodin 40, Zatechka 2, Weeks 1, Galligan 1, Burge 1).

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

