Elkhorn South volleyball wins Lincoln Northeast Invitational
Elkhorn South volleyball wins Lincoln Northeast Invitational

LINCOLN — Elkhorn South defeated Lincoln Pius X 25-18, 25-12 on Saturday to capture the title at the 12-team Lincoln Northeast Invitational.

The third-ranked Storm went 6-0 in the tourney and moved their record to 22-6. Elkhorn South, the defending Class A champion, defeated Lincoln Southeast and Gretna earlier Saturday.

​Kylie Weeks led the Storm with 12 kills in the final while setter Madi Woodin had 23 assists.

Gretna defeated Millard South 25-21, 25-22 to win the third-place match.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

