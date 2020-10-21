Elkhorn South will defend Metro Conference volleyball title after sweeping Bellevue West

Elkhorn South earned the chance to defend its 2019 Metro Conference volleyball title Wednesday with a 3-0 sweep of Bellevue West in the first semifinal match of the 2020 tournament.
Junior Kylie Weeks and senior Rylee Gray led the Storm offense with 17 and 15 kills, respectively, in the match at Papillion-La Vista South.
The Storm will play the winner of the Papillion-La Vista-Papillion-La Vista South semifinal to be played later Wednesday evening in Thursday’s 6 p.m. title match at Papio South.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald
All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports