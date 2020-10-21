Elkhorn South will face Papillion-La Vista South in Metro Conference volleyball final

Elkhorn South earned the chance to defend its 2019 Metro Conference volleyball title Wednesday with a 3-0 sweep of Bellevue West in the first semifinal match of the 2020 tournament.

Junior Kylie Weeks and senior Rylee Gray led the Storm offense with 17 and 15 kills, respectively, in the match at Papillion-La Vista South.

The Storm will play the winner of the Papillion-La Vista-Papillion-La Vista South semifinal to be played later Wednesday evening in Thursday’s 6 p.m. title match at Papio South.

Papillion-La Vista South defeats Papillion-La Vista

Papillion-La Vista South won a five-set thriller Wednesday over Papillion-La Vista to earn the second berth in Thursday’s Metro Conference volleyball championship match.

The top-ranked Titans will play Elkhorn South Thursday at 6 p.m. at Papio South. The Storm, who defeated Bellevue West 3-0 in the first semifinal, are the defending Metro tournament champions.

