Elkhorn South wins Metro Conference tennis tournament

It was a day of comebacks for the Elkhorn South boys tennis team — on the court and in the team standings.

Andrew Nelson at No. 1 singles as well as Hayden Kelberlau and Ryan Fitton at 1 doubles both erased deficits to win their finals at the Metro Conference tournament Thursday at Koch Tennis Center. Those two wins gave the Storm enough points to edge Creighton Prep for the team title.

"We had to stay in front of Westside and we had to keep those points away from Prep, and we made that happen," said Elkhorn South coach Steve Bischof, whose team finished with 34.5 points, one more than Prep.

The last match to finish was 1 singles, a match where momentum swung back and forth. Momentum was on Nelson's side last in a 4-6, 6-3, 11-9 win.

The players rarely dropped their serve in the first two sets, then Nelson grabbed a 5-2 lead in the 10-point tiebreaker to decide the third set. Shefsky won the next five points and he reached match point at 9-7. But Nelson won a long rally to get it to 9-8, then he also won the next three points to claim the win.

"We both gave it our all," Nelson said. "AJ's a great player, he fights for every point. Even when you have a lead on him, you can't relax because you know he's going to fight back."

It was just the second time this season they've met. Nelson won the first match 9-7, and Shefsky said on Wednesday that during that match neither played their best. How about Thursday?

"At different times, I think both of us we're playing our best. I just happened to play my best at the right moment," Nelson said.

Kelberlau and Fitton came up with some of their best play at an ideal time Thursday. They trailed 5-2 in the first set before reeling off four straight games. The first set went to a tiebreaker as Elkhorn South bolted to a 6-1 lead before winning 7-4.

"Ryan picked me up after I had a tough couple of first games," Kelberlau said. "It was playing as a team. We wanted it."

Kelberlau and Fitton kept rolling, taking a 4-1 lead in the second set. They went on to complete the 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Prep's top-seeded team of Jack Efaw and Jack Dombrowski.

Fitton said he and Kelberlau just needed to keep their level of play up after taking the first set.

"We had to keep playing our game. Nothing changed," Fitton said.

Creighton Prep had the winners at 2 doubles as Ben Bryant and Leo Owen outlasted Papio South's Riley Schrader and Trenton Andringa 12-10 in the third set. Millard West's Miles Mollring won 2 singles as the fourth seed.

The teams now prepare for the Class A state meet, which begins next Thursday at Koch Tennis Center.

Results

Team scores: Elkhorn South 34.5, Creighton Prep 33.5, Omaha Westside 27, Millard West 21.5, Bellevue West 17.5, Papillion-La Vista 17, Papio South 16, Millard South 16, Millard North 12, Bellevue East 10.5, Gretna 9, Omaha North 4.5, Omaha Northwest 4, Omaha Burke 4, Omaha Benson 2, Buena Vista 2, Omaha Central 2, Omaha South 2, Omaha Westview .5, Omaha Bryan .5.

Individual scores (Top four): No. 1 singles: 1, Andrew Nelson, ES, def. AJ Shefsky, OW, 4-6, 6-3, 11-9. 3, Rowan Lunning, CP, def. Ben Boudreau, MS, 6-2, 6-0. No. 2 singles: 1, Miles Mollring, MW, def. Bryce Ripley, BW, 6-2, 6-2. 3, Ben Clausen, CP, def. Andrew Lozier, PL, 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles: 1, Hayden Kelberlau-Ryan Fitton, ES, def. Jack Efaw-Jack Dombrowski, CP, 7-6 (4), 6-3. 3, Alex Kugler-JT Evans, OW, def. Payton Lemon-Tanner Hosick, BW, 6-2, 6-3. No. 2 doubles: 1, Ben Bryant-Leo Owen, CP, def. Riley Schrader-Trenton Andringa, PS. 6-3, 3-6, 12-10. 3, Shiv Lele-Caleb Yeh, MN, def. Luke David-Hugo Bowden, OW, 6-1, 2-6, 10-6.