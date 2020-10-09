 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard scores three touchdowns in win over Elkhorn South
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard scores three touchdowns in win over Elkhorn South

{{featured_button_text}}

Cole Ballard scored three times, including a 48-yarder on Elkhorn South’s first possession, as the No. 4 Storm defeated No. 7 Gretna 35-10 Friday night.

The Storm (6-1) spotted Gretna (6-1) a field goal on the game’s opening series, then scored the next 28 points.

Gretna sophomore Zane Flores threw 19-of-26 for 183 yards and no touchdowns. He ran for the Dragons’ only touchdown.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Photos: Elkhorn South downs Gretna on the road

1 of 20

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert