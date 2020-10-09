Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard scores three touchdowns in win over Elkhorn South

Cole Ballard scored three times, including a 48-yarder on Elkhorn South’s first possession, as the No. 4 Storm defeated No. 7 Gretna 35-10 Friday night.
The Storm (6-1) spotted Gretna (6-1) a field goal on the game’s opening series, then scored the next 28 points.
Gretna sophomore Zane Flores threw 19-of-26 for 183 yards and no touchdowns. He ran for the Dragons’ only touchdown.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
All-Nebraska football teams through the years
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports