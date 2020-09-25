Elkhorn South's Dilan Krause scores two touchdowns in win over Papillion-La Vista

Elkhorn South coach Guy Rosenberg called Friday night’s 41-17 win over Papillion-La Vista his team’s most complete game, and the statistics back him up.
The Storm churned out 407 total yards while the defense forced four turnovers, returning one for a touchdown. It added up to a decisive victory for fourth-ranked Elkhorn South, which moved to 4-1.
“The effort and focus was there, and that’s why I thought it was so complete,” he said. “Offense, defense and special teams.”
Most of the Storm yardage came on the ground, rushing for 378 yards on 58 attempts. Quarterback Dilan Krause and running back Cole Ballard combined for more than 200 with the help of a dominating effort by Elkhorn South’s big offensive line.
“Those guys do a great job up front,” Krause said. “Our offense really had our foot on the pedal from the get-go.”
The Storm marched 71 yards on seven plays on their first possession and grabbed a 7-0 lead when Makhi Nelson-Douglas went in from the 2. That score came three plays after Trevor Winterstein’s 34-yard TD run was negated by a penalty.
The host Monarchs scored on their first offensive play when freshman quarterback Octavian Pirtle connected with split end Tyson Money on a 78-yard scoring pass. That duo hooked up on an 81-yard TD in the second quarter.
“They’ve got some playmakers,” Rosenberg said. “That No. 1 (Money), one touch and he’s gone.”
The Storm regained the lead later in the period, marching 92 yards in six plays. Krause scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns, this one a 23-yarder.
Ballard scored on a 12-yard run early in the second quarter, which was followed by the second TD connection between Pirtle and Money. Joey Hylok added a 26-yard field goal for Papio but Winterstein scored on a 12-yard run just before halftime to give the Storm a 28-17 advantage.
Elkhorn South put the game away with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns. Krause scored on a 15-yard run and defensive back Joey Falk returned a fumble 74 yards for the final score.
Falk, Winterstein and Guy Hunt also had interceptions.
“Joey (Falk) had a really strong game,” Rosenberg said. “I think he’s one of the best safeties in the state.”
The Monarchs finished with 357 yards of total offense, with 159 coming on the two long touchdown passes.
“They really grind it out, and that’s what good football teams do,” Papio coach Tim Williams said. “They’re well-coached and well-prepared.”
Pirtle completed 13 of 27 passes for 280 yards but was picked off three times.
“We made a lot of mistakes tonight, especially on defense,” Williams said. “But their execution is fantastic and that had something to do with it.”
Elkhorn South hosts Bellevue East next Friday while 2-3 Papio plays at Lincoln Southeast.
Elkhorn South (4-1)..............14 14 13 0—41
At Papillion-La Vista (2-3)......7 10 0 0—17
ES: Makhi Nelson-Douglas 2 run (Carsen Crouch kick)
PLV: Tyson Money 78 pass from Octavian Pirtle (Joey Hylok kick)
ES: Dilan Krause 23 run (Crouch kick)
ES: Cole Ballard 12 run (Crouch kick)
PLV: Money 81 pass from Pirtle (Hylok kick)
PLV: FG Hylok 26
ES: Trevor Winterstein 12 run (Crouch kick)
ES: Krause 15 run (kick failed)
ES: Joey Falk 74 fumble return (Crouch kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: ES, Cole Ballard 18-117, Dilan Krause 16-93, Trevor Winterstein 2-38, Blake Daly 3-6, Makhi Nelson-Douglas 6-40, Bo Wieseler 6-46, Will Skradis 3-14, Carsen Crouch 2-21, Cole Pietig 2-3. PLV, Cole Price 19-73, Tyson Money 2-1, Jackson Ossenfort 1-3.
Passing: ES, Krause 4-7-1 29. PLV, Octavian Pirtle 13-27-3 280.
Receiving: ES, Daly 2-29, Ballard 2-0. PLV, Money 3-163, Luke Lindenmeyer 4-58, Will Hubert 1-17, Price 1-10, Zach Malone 3-32, Lane McMillan 1-0.
