Elkhorn South's Dilan Krause scores two touchdowns in win over Papillion-La Vista

Elkhorn South coach Guy Rosenberg called Friday night’s 41-17 win over Papillion-La Vista his team’s most complete game, and the statistics back him up.

The Storm churned out 407 total yards while the defense forced four turnovers, returning one for a touchdown. It added up to a decisive victory for fourth-ranked Elkhorn South, which moved to 4-1.

“The effort and focus was there, and that’s why I thought it was so complete,” he said. “Offense, defense and special teams.”

Most of the Storm yardage came on the ground, rushing for 378 yards on 58 attempts. Quarterback Dilan Krause and running back Cole Ballard combined for more than 200 with the help of a dominating effort by Elkhorn South’s big offensive line.

“Those guys do a great job up front,” Krause said. “Our offense really had our foot on the pedal from the get-go.”

The Storm marched 71 yards on seven plays on their first possession and grabbed a 7-0 lead when Makhi Nelson-Douglas went in from the 2. That score came three plays after Trevor Winterstein’s 34-yard TD run was negated by a penalty.