Elkhorn South's Estella Zatechka commits to Missouri volleyball
VOLLEYBALL

Estella Zatechka

Elkhorn South libero Estella Zatechka has committed to play volleyball at Missouri.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Elkhorn South libero Estella Zatechka has verbally committed to play collegiately at Missouri.

The 5-foot-9 Zatechka, who will be a junior this fall, led Class A in digs last season with 677. She also had 73 assists and 30 aces.

She helped Elkhorn South reach the state tournament for the eighth time in 2019. The Storm lost in the first round to eventual state champion Papillion-La Vista South.

Zatechka announced her commitment Wednesday on Twitter.

