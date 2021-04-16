 Skip to main content
Elkhorn South's Jack Musil wins Fremont Invitational
GOLF

Elkhorn South junior Jack Musil hadn’t broken 80 in his first three meets of the season, but he was the only one Friday to break par in the Fremont Invitational.

Musil, with a 70, and Andrew Whittaker (71) had a 1-2 finish as the Storm won the team title with a 13-over 297 score at Fremont Golf Club.

Lincoln Pius X pushed the Storm, shooting a 302 in the 12-team meet that was held in cool but dry and calm conditions.

Caden Kearns led the Thunderbolts with a 74. Nebraska men’s basketball walk-on Sam Hoiberg was next with a 75, which included a quintruple-bogey 9 on the 13th hole after he hit a ball out of bounds.

Results

Team scoring: Elkhorn South 297, Lincoln Pius X 302, Lincoln East 325, Millard North 329, Omaha Westside 331, Millard North 332, Papillion-La Vista 338, Papio South 338, Lincoln SE 343, Fremont 350, LincolLPX, 75/ NE 374, Millard South 403.

Individual leaders: Jack Musil, ES, 70; Andrew Whittaker, ES, 71; Caden Kearns, LPX, 74; Blake Skoumal, MW, 75; Sam Hoiberg, LPX, 75; Will Topolski, LE, 76; Tommy Dickmeyer, ES, 76; Kody Sander, LPX, 76; Jason Kolbas, LPX, 77; Mason Burger, PS, 77.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

