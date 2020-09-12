Elkhorn South's perfect season continues with Millard North Invitational title

Elkhorn South remained perfect Saturday to capture the Millard North Invitational.
The Storm moved their record to 13-0 with an undefeated run through the five-team, round-robin event. Elkhorn South, ranked No. 4 in the Nebraska Top 10, has not dropped a set this season.
“There are only five teams here but they’re all quality,’’ Storm coach Chelsea Potter said. “We wanted to start each match with high energy and keep it going until the end.’’
Elkhorn South’s biggest test Saturday came from Millard West, ranked seventh in Class A. The teams were both 2-0 in the tourney when they played their best-of-three match.
Facing the Wildcats for the third time, the Storm fell behind 16-9 in the first set. Elkhorn South chipped away at that deficit and closed to 17-15 on a block by Annie Millard.
A kill by Maddie MacTaggert extended the Wildcats’ lead to three points but the Storm roared back. They finished on a 10-0 run fueled by the strong serving of libero Estella Zatechka and took down the first set 25-18.
“We made some adjustments and they paid off,’’ Potter said. “With Estella serving and (Nebraska pledge) Rylee Gray in the front row, we expect good things to happen.’’
Elkhorn South rode that momentum into the second set, opening an 11-6 advantage. The Wildcats could get no closer than three points and the Storm pulled away for an 11-point win to capture the match.
“They do such a great job with ball control,’’ Millard West coach Joe Wessel said. “And they have hitters all over the place.’’
Wessel said Elkhorn South looms as the team to beat this season.
“I feel like they’re the best team in Class A,’’ he said. “We've seen them three times already and they keep getting better.’’
Gray led Elkhorn South with nine kills against the Wildcats. Kylie Weeks chipped in seven kills and setter Madi Woodin had 19 assists.
MacTaggert, a transfer from Millard South, led Millard West with eight kills. Setter Bridget Smith, who recently went past the 1,000 assist mark in her Wildcats’ career, had 16 against the Storm.
Millard West swept its other three matches to finish as the tourney runner-up.
Elkhorn South continues to roll despite the loss of Brilee Wieseler, one of two seniors on the squad. The UNO pledge suffered a torn ACL against Omaha Marian last week and is out for the season.
“It was tough to lose Brilee because she brought great leadership,’’ Potter said. “But she’ll support us from the bench and just her presence will help motivate our team.’’
The Storm also posted tourney wins over Millard North, Millard South and Elkhorn North. They return to action Tuesday night at home against Omaha Westside.
Millard West (9-3).............18 14
Elkhorn South (13-0).........25 25
MW (kills-aces-blocks): Sadie Millard 3-0-0, Ella Hazen 5-0-0, Maddie MacTaggert 8-0-0, Kylah Brewer 1-0-1, Elise Gilroy 3-1-0, Bridget Smith 3-0-0, Lauren Jones 2-0-0.
ES: Estella Zatechka 0-1-0, Annie Millard 4-0-1, Kylie Weeks 7-1-0, Kaitlin Thiebauth 3-0-2, Madi Woodin 1-0-0, Mia Mroczek 2-0-1, Rylee Gray 9-0-0.
Set assists: MW 20 (Smith 16, Millard 1, Hazen 1, Jill Webber 1, Gilroy 1); ES 21 (Woodin 19, Zatechka 2).
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,
