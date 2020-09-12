Elkhorn South's perfect season continues with Millard North Invitational title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elkhorn South remained perfect Saturday to capture the Millard North Invitational.

The Storm moved their record to 13-0 with an undefeated run through the five-team, round-robin event. Elkhorn South, ranked No. 4 in the Nebraska Top 10, has not dropped a set this season.

“There are only five teams here but they’re all quality,’’ Storm coach Chelsea Potter said. “We wanted to start each match with high energy and keep it going until the end.’’

Elkhorn South’s biggest test Saturday came from Millard West, ranked seventh in Class A. The teams were both 2-0 in the tourney when they played their best-of-three match.

Facing the Wildcats for the third time, the Storm fell behind 16-9 in the first set. Elkhorn South chipped away at that deficit and closed to 17-15 on a block by Annie Millard.

A kill by Maddie MacTaggert extended the Wildcats’ lead to three points but the Storm roared back. They finished on a 10-0 run fueled by the strong serving of libero Estella Zatechka and took down the first set 25-18.

“We made some adjustments and they paid off,’’ Potter said. “With Estella serving and (Nebraska pledge) Rylee Gray in the front row, we expect good things to happen.’’