Elkhorn sweeps Elkhorn North in season-opening volleyball match
VOLLEYBALL

Elkhorn defeated Elkhorn North 25-21, 25-19, 25-22 on Thursday night in a season-opening volleyball match.

The host Antlers, ranked No. 4 in Class B, swept the No. 7 Wolves in Elkhorn North’s first-ever varsity volleyball match.

Sydney Raszler had eight kills to pace 1-0 Elkhorn.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

