Elkhorn takes early lead at Class B state tennis meet

Elkhorn had three entries reach the semifinals and is atop the leaderboard after one day of the Class B girls state tennis meet in Lincoln.

Elkhorn has 32 points, while Elkhorn North and Omaha Duchesne are next with 28. Elkhorn North also had three entries reach the semifinals.

Elkhorn placed seventh at state last season, while Elkhorn North was 12th.

Omaha Skutt, with two semifinalists, is the only other team with more than one entry in the semis. Duchesne, the two-time defending state champ, moved only No. 1 singles favorite Ina Satpathy into the semifinals.

The top four seeds at No. 1 singles advanced to Friday's semifinals.

Satpathy, a champion at 1 doubles in 2021, will face Skutt's Scarlett Lunning for the third time after Satpathy won the first two. Bennington's Kailee Bailey holds a 2-1 season edge over Elkhorn freshman Kira Ozyornaya.

In 1 doubles, fifth-seeded Quinlan Sullivan and Anna Weberg of Skutt downed fourth-seeded Paulina Gilgenast and Elizabeth Goebel of Duchesne 6-2, 6-4 in the quarters.

Team scores

Elkhorn 32, Elkhorn North 28, Omaha Duchesne 28, Omaha Skutt 24, GICC 22, Bennington 18, Lincoln Christian 18, Kearney Catholic 18, McCook 18, Omaha Mercy 16, Lexington 14, Scottsbluff 12, Brownell Talbot-Concordia 10, Norris 10, York 10, Gothenburg 8, Ralston 8, Hastings 6, Adams Central 4, Beatrice 4, Holdrege 4, Nebraska City 4, Ogallala 4, Omaha Roncalli 4, Blair 2, Crete 2, Gering 2, Hastings St. Cecilia 2, Omaha Gross 2, Hershey 2.

Quarterfinals

No. 1 singles: Ina Satpathy, OD, def. Ellie Peterson, York, 6-0, 6-0. Scarlett Lunning, Skutt, def. Eleanore Slavik, Mercy, 6-0, 6-1. Kira Ozyornaya, Elk, ef. Luna Mo Ann Werner, KC, 6-3, 6-3. Kailee Bailey, Benn, def. Emily Cornwell, Goth, 6-0, 6-1. No. 2 singles: Tanya Bachu, BTC, def. Makenzie Schroeder, KC, 6-1, 6-1. Isabella Hecht, Norris, def. Keira Erickson, Has, 6-4, 6-2. Sophia Jones, EN, def. Isabelle Bree, OD, 6-0, 7-5. Lindsey Wessling, Mercy, def. Brooklyn Kolbet, GICC, 6-4, 2-6, 10-2. No. 1 doubles: Camryn Jacobsmeier-Haylee Wolf, EN, def. Isabelle Clause-Abigail Johnson, Mc, 6-0, 6-2. Quinlan Sullivan-Anna Weberg, Skutt, def. Paulina Gilgenast-Elizabeth Goebel, OD, 6-2, 6-4. Paulina Fomicheva-Julia Gates, Elk, def. Mia Golka-Carolyn Maser, GICC, 6-2, 6-4. Jenna Wiltfong-Alyssa Gove, LC, def. Marianna McDowell-Gracey Smith, Lex, 6-4, 6-2. No. 2 doubles: Tristyn Hedman-Gracie Woods, GICC, def. Kamille Adler-Lexi Paskach, Ralston, 6-2, 6-1. Haley Hernandez-Sandoval-Kayleigh Cetak, Lex, def. Jaci Meyers-Carley Peters, Mc, 6-4, 7-6 (5). Ella Schutte-Kathlene Schultz, Elk, def. Leila Ayoub-Chloe Rankin, OD, 6-2, 6-3. Grace Jesske-Allison Tabaka, EN, def. Greta Hegarty-Stella Mumgaard, BTC, 6-2, 6-0.​

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.